News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Traffic and travel: Diversions in place after serious accident on Monaghan Road, Middletown

Motorists are advised of a serious road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road, Middletown, near Armagh.

By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A police spokesperson stated: “Diversions are in place at the junction with the Madden Road and the Farnlay Road.”

Read More

Read More
Police warn of criminals using clever technology to steal cars

"Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey,” they added.

Diversions are in place at the junction with the Madden Road and the Farnlay Road.

Most Popular

    A further update will be provided once the road has reopened.