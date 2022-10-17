Traffic and travel: Diversions in place after serious accident on Monaghan Road, Middletown
Motorists are advised of a serious road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road, Middletown, near Armagh.
By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A police spokesperson stated: “Diversions are in place at the junction with the Madden Road and the Farnlay Road.”
"Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey,” they added.
A further update will be provided once the road has reopened.