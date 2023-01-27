Traffic and Travel: Drivers are asked to find an alternative route as County Tyrone road is closed due to an accident
A County Tyrone road is closed this morning following an accident.
By Joanne Knox
3 hours ago - 1 min read
A police spokesperson commented: “Motorists are advised that the A4 dual carriageway westbound is now closed between Reaskmore and Cabragh following a road traffic collision near to Killymaddy Centre, Dungannon.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
