Traffic and Travel: Drivers are asked to find an alternative route as County Tyrone road is closed due to an accident

A County Tyrone road is closed this morning following an accident.

By Joanne Knox
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A police spokesperson commented: “Motorists are advised that the A4 dual carriageway westbound is now closed between Reaskmore and Cabragh following a road traffic collision near to Killymaddy Centre, Dungannon.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

