Traffic and Travel: Killaughey Road will be closed as police return to scene of fatal road traffic collision near Donaghadee

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee, on Monday 22 May, are to return to the scene this Sunday (15 October).
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:17 BST
The road will be closed between 7am and 4pm, with very limited access for residents in the area.

Road closures will be in place, and motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid the area, and seek alternative routes for their journeys to Donaghadee and/or Newtownards.