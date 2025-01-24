Traffic and Travel: Latest road closures as Storm Éowyn wreaks havoc across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of roads have been closed today (Friday) and a red weather warning remains in place as Storm Éowyn sweeps across the country.

Drivers are advised that the Hillhall Road, Lisburn, is “closed completely” due to multiple fallen trees and power cables.

Please also be advised that a fallen tree on the Ballylesson Road, which leads on to Hillhall Road, is blocking the road in both directions.

This is very hazardous due to its position and the speeds reached by drivers in the area – police would urge motorists to exercise extreme caution and seek an alternative route for their journey.

Police have confirmed the Gransha Road, Dundonald, is also completely closed due to fallen power lines, while the M2 southbound is closed between Dunsilly and Rathbeg, due to a number of fallen trees.

The Kingsway, Dunmurry, is closed in both directions due to an unsafe electricity pole. Please avoid the area.

Police are asking motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey, and only travel if strictly necessary.