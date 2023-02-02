Traffic and Travel: Localised traffic diversions in place due to ongoing security alert near Dungiven
Police in Causeway Coast and Glens are in attendance in the Feeny Road area of Dungiven, due to an ongoing security alert this evening.
By Joanne Knox
A police spokesperson said: “Access to Feeny Road is currently restricted, with localised traffic diversions in place.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.
“We thank the public for their patience at this time and will provide an update in due course.”