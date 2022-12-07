Traffic and Travel: Moher Road in Kinawley, near Enniskillen, remains closed after accident
A County Fermanagh road remains closed this morning following an accident.
A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Moher Road in Kinawley, near Enniskillen, remains closed this morning due to a road traffic collision.
“Local diversions are in place. We will update again in due course.”
The road has been closed since yesterday evening.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a patient had been taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.