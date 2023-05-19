Traffic and Travel: Motorists advised to avoid Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, following two-vehicle accident
Motorists are being advised to avoid the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
By Joanne Knox
Published 19th May 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
A police spokesperson said: “There will be diversions in place at the junctions between Moyarget Road and Magheramore Road, Straid Road and Whitepark Road, and Church Road and Moyarget Road.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” they added.
