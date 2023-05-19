News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Traffic and Travel: Motorists advised to avoid Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, following two-vehicle accident

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

By Joanne Knox
Published 19th May 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read

A police spokesperson said: “There will be diversions in place at the junctions between Moyarget Road and Magheramore Road, Straid Road and Whitepark Road, and Church Road and Moyarget Road.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” they added.

Read More
Police issue safety advice as NI roads get busy with agricultural vehicles
Motorists are advised to avoid the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.Motorists are advised to avoid the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
Motorists are advised to avoid the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.