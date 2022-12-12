Traffic and Travel: Motorists advised to 'take extra caution' this morning due to icy conditions in some parts of Northern Ireland
Motorists are advised to take extra caution when driving this morning due to icy conditions in some areas.
By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A police spokesperson said: “Please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions.”
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and fog covering all of Northern Ireland.
The majority will have a cold, dry and sunny day with light and variable winds.
However, some scattered showers will appear, mainly around eastern coastal fringes. The maximum temperature today will be 5 °C.