Traffic and Travel: Motorists told to drive with care as A1 dual carriageway reopens following accident

The A1 southbound between Halfway Road and Kilmacure Road junctions has reopened this morning, but motorists are asked to continue to drive with care, reducing speed in accordance with the adverse weather conditions.

By Joanne Knox
42 minutes ago - 1 min read

Earlier this morning, police confirmed vehicles had been cleared from the A1 southbound following a collision, however, the carriageway remained closed for a time due to an unsafe amount of surface water.

Please continue to drive with care, reducing your speed in accordance with the adverse weather conditions.