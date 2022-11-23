Traffic and Travel: Motorists told to drive with care as A1 dual carriageway reopens following accident
The A1 southbound between Halfway Road and Kilmacure Road junctions has reopened this morning, but motorists are asked to continue to drive with care, reducing speed in accordance with the adverse weather conditions.
By Joanne Knox
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Earlier this morning, police confirmed vehicles had been cleared from the A1 southbound following a collision, however, the carriageway remained closed for a time due to an unsafe amount of surface water.
