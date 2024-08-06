Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision in the vicinity of Bloomfield Road, Bangor.

There is a road closure in place on the Gransha Road at the junction with Bloomfield Road.

No traffic can access the Bloomfield Road and delays should be expected in the area.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.