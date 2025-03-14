Trainee auctioneer secures ‘dream job’ at the UK’s largest sheep mart

A trainee auctioneer has landed a dream job learning his trade at the UK’s largest sheep livestock mart.

Joe Conley (20) is making a big impression with his knowledge and understanding of agriculture after recently starting his career as an auctioneer at C&D’s Longtown Auction Mart, in Cumbria.

As somebody who has been around auction marts for as long as he can remember when growing up working on his family’s farm of 800 breeding sheep and a head of 80 cattle in Barrasford, in Northumberland, he has long harboured ambitions to work as an auctioneer.

Joe, who studied a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture at Askham Bryan College, in York, ahead of joining C&D Auction Marts, said: “As somebody who has always been a part of this world, it’s always been a goal of mine to work in agriculture and I’ve always dreamed of being an auctioneer.

Joe Conley has started as a trainee auctioneer at C&D Auction Marts at Longtown Mart

“I feel very fortunate to have been offered a trainee role at Longtown Auction Mart where I will be learning from some excellent and experienced auctioneers in Daniel Lynn, John Walton and Sam Hogg.

“I’m being given the opportunity to hold some sales and to watch the other auctioneers in action, so I feel like I’m getting the best learning experience here. Just being around the mart on our really busy sale days twice a week is an exciting environment to be in.

“I’m getting great support from the team here who are always happy to answer any questions I have.

“I’m learning every day and I’ll continue to develop my understanding of the industry. My ambition is to work towards gaining as many qualifications as possible.”

Longtown Mart is the largest sheep livestock market in the UK

As a keen member of Bellingham Young Farmers’ Club, Joe has excelled in auctioneering and public speaking competitions over the years, and he is excited to put everything he has learned about auctioneering so far into practice.

He said: “I’ve always been good at auctioneering and public speaking and they go hand in hand with another. I think I knew I was good at it when I was 15 and I was competing in the senior public speaking competition as the youngest member, and we finished in the top three as a team.

“Just last year, I finished in the top three in the Young Farmers’ Club Rally in the auctioneering competition, just behind Daniel Lynn. It’s great that he is now a colleague, and it shows the pedigree of auctioneer at Longtown.”

Joe has shown great potential since starting with C&D Auction Marts, and he is highly regarded among his colleagues said managing director, Ian Thompson.

Ian said: “We are delighted to have Joe join the team here at C&D Auction Marts. He has quickly established himself within the team and we look forward to helping him develop as an auctioneer, through hands-on experience within the mart on sale days and by supporting him through his professional qualifications.

“They say experience is everything, and he has already had opportunities to sell in a live sale at one of our recent implement sales.

“With a farming heritage and a keen eye for stock, Joe has a solid understanding of the expectations within the auction system and the wider challenges which face the agricultural industry as a whole.

“As the largest sheep livestock market in the UK, we consider it essential to have young staff coming into the business and helping to move it forward while also providing additional support and point of contact within the auctioneering team.”

C&D Auction Marts hold twice weekly livestock sales at Longtown Auction Mart, and also operate Dumfries Auction Mart.