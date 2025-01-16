Training of veterinary nurses gets underway at UU Coleraine at degree level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland will begin training veterinary nurses to degree level in 2025 with the establishment of two new undergraduate degrees at Ulster University in Coleraine.

The first of their kind in Northern Ireland, teaching on the Veterinary Nursing and Advancing Animal Healthcare and Practice degrees, which are designed to address the growing demand for skilled veterinary professionals across Northern Ireland, will begin in September at Ulster University.

With an embedded placement year in veterinary practice, the BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing degree will enable students to gain hands-on experience in veterinary practices, fostering real-world skills and professional readiness and producing competent and compassionate veterinary nurses who are well-equipped to make meaningful contributions to animal health and welfare.

A full-time, four-year course delivered in Coleraine, the Veterinary Nursing degree will include 1800 hours of clinical practice experience in veterinary surgeries across Northern Ireland, with students eligible to apply to become a registered veterinary nurse with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons upon successful completion. From 2029, it is expected that 30 veterinary nurses will graduate from the course each year.

Also getting underway at Coleraine in September 2025, the part-time BSc (Hons) Animal Healthcare and Practice degree presents an opportunity for registered veterinary nurses to advance their career and enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies through a locally delivered upskilling programme.

Aiming to nurture expertise across the sector, the Animal Healthcare and Practice degree is open to those already registered as a veterinary nurse with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, representing a commitment by Ulster University to not only produce the next generation of veterinary nurses in Northern Ireland, but to support the profession in full with new upskilling opportunities and qualifications.

With a reliance on practices across Northern Ireland to welcome student veterinary nurses for placement in the coming years, the courses also present an opportunity for local practitioners and vet surgeries to avail of CPD opportunities that will support their own career and practice.

At an event at Ulster University on Wednesday 15 January, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir welcomed the establishment of the new degrees as a positive and significant development for the veterinary sector in Northern Ireland.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I welcome the decision of Ulster University to introduce two new undergraduate programmes, the BSc (Hons) in Veterinary Nursing and the BSc (Hons) in Advancing Animal Healthcare and Practice at Ulster University from September 2025.

“I understand that these courses will provide degree level opportunities for those students wishing to undertake Further Education programmes or who are already a Registered Veterinary Nurse, further advancing NI’s high animal health and welfare standards.”

Ulster University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “The introduction of Ulster University’s Veterinary Nursing degree is a fantastic addition to our offering that will address the growing demand for skilled veterinary professionals in Northern Ireland.

“The courses align closely with our People, Place and Partnership framework, reinforcing our commitments to impactful education and societal contribution right across the region.

“Establishing ties with veterinary practices and collaborating with the wider sector will be the cornerstone of this degree programme, which will ultimately produce a pipeline of graduates ready to meet workforce requirements.

“We look forward to welcoming the first group of veterinary nursing students in September, who will complete their course in the setting of our semi-rural Coleraine campus enjoying its relaxed outdoor atmosphere and surrounding natural beauty.”

Bethan Pinhey RVN, Course Director (BSc Hons) Veterinary Nursing: “I am thrilled to introduce these programmes demonstrating a clear commitment to the veterinary nursing profession. RVNs are integral to animal health and welfare and their professional capabilities are vast.

“Allowing students and already qualified veterinary nurses a tertiary education option at home to begin or enhance their career will be transformative for the Northern Irish veterinary profession.”

Dr Susan Hawthorne, Course Director BSc (Hons) Advancing Animal Healthcare and Practice, said:

“The new part-time degree for qualified veterinary nurses offers an exceptional opportunity to upskill and advance careers. This flexible programme is tailored for working professionals, supporting continuous professional development and career growth.”