Transformula allows trouble-free calf rearing on County Cork farm
Sean Fitzgerald, who rears 130 pedigree heifer calves a year at Mount Zephyr Farm, Knocknageeha, near Mallow, says switching to Transformula has transformed his calf rearing system.
He introduced Transformula five years ago, sourced from Kellihers at Tralee and fed through an automatic feeder, and it continues to deliver incredible performance with no cases of scours and calves consistently weaning on target.
Consistent calf quality and performance is vital with sales of 50 maiden heifers a year to local farmers – he also rears some bulls for sale.
With investment in semen from top ranking bulls, Sean wants to see this result in healthy calves.
High health is also important with labour stretched during calving. “We just don’t have the labour available to cope with sick calves during calving so having healthy calves is paramount,’’ says Sean.
All key performance areas are consistently achieved since he started feeding Transformula.
With calves weaning on target there are benefits for the health of younger animals too as the rearing shed is not crowded with older calves and the risks that presents in diseases passing to more susceptible animals.
Sean’s heifers consistently calve at 24 months at their target weight.
His feed plan is very simple: all calves receive eight litres of colostrum within 24 hours of birth, given over two feeds. For the next four days they are fed cow transition milk before being introduced to the automatic feeder, initially getting four litres of Transformula a day, then increasing to six litres after eight days. It stays at this rate until day 64 before being reduced to two litres in the seven days before calves are weaned.
To maintain the excellent start calves get on Transformula, calves are turned out to graze silage aftermaths from 5th June, feeding a starter feed initially followed by a grower concentrate in the summer.
Sean says Transformula has become a permanent part of his system for multiple reasons, not least that it makes his job more enjoyable.
“Having healthy calves means that life is so much more enjoyable for our calves, myself, my brother and our student staff,’’ he says.