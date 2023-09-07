Transition Cow Workshops lay the foundations for a successful lactation
The aim of the workshops was to provide guidance to ensure a smooth transition into the next lactation, helping to improve herd fertility and decrease negative energy balance post calving.
This was demonstrated on each host farm, through practical discussion and presentations by key technical staff from across Fane Valley, providing practical nutritional solutions to create sustainability for the farm business.
The workshops focused on the importance of body condition score, dry matter intake and selecting the correct forage for your dry cows. These crucial areas subsequently play a major part in the reduction of metabolic diseases post calving.
The importance of the fresh cow was also heavily discussed, alongside the correct feeding strategy to be applied. The key is to ensure a targeted concentrate build up strategy maximising forage intake, and therefore milk production and fertility in the herd.
Matthew Armstrong, Fane Valley Feeds Technical Support Manager, said: “We were extremely encouraged with the interest from our customers to attend our transition cow workshops.
“With the current market uncertainty’s, it is crucial farmersmake a plan and follow a process to optimise the dry cow-fresh cow transition. It is always positive to see farmers keen to learn and improve their farm business through cow health and correct feeding regimes.”
For more information or technical support with getting your transition feeding strategy correct this winter, please contact your local Fane Valley Feeds Sales Specialist or alternatively call 028 8224 3221.