Transporter convicted at Omagh Court
A 55-year-old man was convicted at Omagh Court on Monday (9 September) on one charge of transporting an animal not fit for the journey.
Stephen McDowell of Old Moy Road, Dungannon, was convicted and fined £1,000 plus £15 offender levy.
The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian (OV) at an abattoir examined an animal delivered by Mr McDowell on the 9 May 2022.
In the professional opinion of the OV the animal was unfit for transport.
The animal had two swollen stifles, a wound on its right hind leg, showed obvious signs of discomfort and was unable to walk normally.