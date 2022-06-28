Treadstone takes top honours at National

James Graham, Portadown had a great day taking Supreme, Male & Reserve Female Champion.

The Championship was awarded to the Male Champion and winner of the Senior Bull Class, Richmount 1 Treadstone, son of the Australian Mawarra Mustang this September 2019 born bull had previously stood Reserve Champion at Balmoral Show.

The first calf born from Treadstone was the winner of the youngest heifer calf class, Richmount 1 Mabel W2, born in January 2022 she went on to finish Reserve Calf Champion. Her dam Richmount 1 Mabel was second in the cow class and was placed Reserve Female Champion, a 7 year old Hilton 1 Deliah daughter and sired by Richmount 1 Kaiser. Young breeder Marcus Murdock from Newry lifted the Female & Reserve Supreme Championship with his 2016 born Cornriggs 1 Vanity 2nd. A daughter of Cornriggs 1 Super Guy and Cornriggs 1 Vanity, she was shown with her January born Fisher 1 Profile daughter at foot.

Winner of the progeny pair class from Raymond and Stewart Pogue Benburb

Lurgan based Ciaran Kerr was the winner of the Reserve Male Championship with his imported stockbull, Country Crest Jack. Jack was Senior Male Champion at last year’s calf show and a 1st prize winner at Balmoral Show. Sired by Moyclare Phoenix and with Ballyaville Isa as the dam. Not finished there, the homebred January 2021 born Kinnego 1 Valentino was the Junior Male Champion, sired by the homebred Kinnego 1 Rocket Man his dam was the bought in Lusky 1 Hope. These two bulls combined with Kinnego 1 Verity to win the group of three. Magheraknock Daffodil T7 from David Smyth, Ballynahinch was the class winner in the senior heifers, a daughter of Free Town Mentor and Rathregan Daffodil she went on to finish as Reserve Heifer Champion.

David’s success didn’t end there when his February 2022 born Border Sentinal son Magheraknock Winston was the winner of the Junior Bull Calf Class.

The heifer championship was won by the July 2020 born Glassdrummond Vicky from Alan Rea, Ballynahinch - a daughter of the homebred Glassdrummond Porche and his stockbull Magheraknock Matador

The Junior Female Championship was won by Glen & Tracey Morton, Armagh with his homebred May 2021 heifer Nancy Fancy - a daughter of Pulham Providence her dam was the bought in Glaslough Royal. Greer Watson, Raffrey won the Calf Championship with his December 2021 born Barburn 1 Victor. A son of the 2022 Sire of the Year Solpoll 1 Ringo his dam is the homebred Barnburn 1 Nolana

Reserve Supreme and Female Champion Cornriggs 1 Vanity 2nd from Marcus Murdock Newry

The pairs class was won by two young bulls sired by the homebred Tullymore 1 Nixon from Raymond & Stuart Pogue, Benburb. The final class of the day was the ever competitive young handlers competition. Taking the top place of Senior and Overall young Handler was Nathanial Shaw, Dungannon and his closest competition came from his sister Keziah Shaw who took junior Young and Overall Young Handler

Judge Carolyn Fletcher thanked the NIHBA for the invitation to judge and was delighted to see such a turnout of quality cattle forward across all the classes

NIHBA would like to thank their sponsors W K Powell and Erin Farm Feeds for their support and their presence on the day to chat with the exhibitors and hand out awards to the successful exhibitors also to all those who helped with the Hereford Marquee and refreshments who gave about their time to make the event a success.

Thanks also to Armagh Show for hosting the National Show so successfully.

Winner of the group of three was from Peter and Ciaran Kerr Lurgan

Junior and Reserve Young Handler Kezia Shaw from Benburb

Heifer Champion was Glassdrummond Vicky from Alan Rea Ballynahinch

Sponsors for the Hereford classes Richard Powell of W K Powell and Finbarr O’Keefe of Erin Farm Feeds With Supreme Champion from NI National Hereford Show 2022 and James Graham

Reserve Female Champion Richmount 1 Mabel W2 from James Graham Portadown

Junior Female Champion Nancy Fancy from Glenn and Tracey Morton Armagh

Senior and Champion Young Handler Nathaniel Shaw Benburb.

Classs winner, Magherknock Daffodil T7 from David Smyth Ballynahinch

Countrycrest Jack from Ciaran and Peter Kerr Lurgan who stood Reserve Male Champion

Junior Male Champion Kinnego 1 Valentino from Ciaran and Peter Kerr Lurgan

Richmount 1 Treadstone Supreme Champion at NIHBA National Show 2022 from James Graham Portadown