Treasury turns deaf ear to farming unions

FARMING unions have reacted with fury and disappointment after a long-awaited meeting with the Treasury over its farm tax proposals amounted to little more than a sham box-ticking exercise.

The representative bodies, including the Ulster Farmers’ Union, met with Exchequer Secretary James Murray and Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner on Tuesday with the intention of laying out in front of them the conclusive proof and research which shows the devastating damage the changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) will do to the industry, particularly in Northern Ireland – only to be met with an attitude of indifference.

Instead of providing a listening ear, the ministers made it clear that the government had no interest in compromise, say the unions.

UFU president William Irvine, who attended the meeting in London, accused the Treasury of once again demonstrating its “utter disregard for the concerns of farming families”.

“Facts were laid out regarding the true impact that the changes to APR and BPR will create for NI farm families, rural communities and the UK’s ability to produce food.

“However, it seems to have fell onto deaf ears. In what was a long-awaited meeting with Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray MP and Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner MP, it was clear from the outset that they were uninterested.

“We have repeatedly stressed the detrimental impact these changes will have on the agri industry and emphasised that NI farms face greater vulnerability due to higher land values and the prevalence of sole ownership structures, which limit opportunities for inheritance tax relief. However, it appears that the government is set on pressing ahead with its damaging policies, dismissing all reasonable proposals without discussion.”

Mr Irvine said the meeting was a box-ticking exercise “designed to give the illusion of consultation, without any genuine intention to listen or change course”.

He went on: “The Treasury’s dismissal of the evidence put forward by farming representatives is indicative of a government more interested in pushing through its agenda than addressing the concerns of the agricultural sector. The damage this proposal will inflict is not just economic. It will have a profound and lasting impact on the mental health and well-being of farmers and their families, who are already facing unprecedented challenges. This is a government that seems unwilling to recognise the crisis it is creating."

National Farmers’ Union president Tom Bradshaw accused the government of having “heads in the sand, fingers in ears, zero empathy”.

“This morally bankrupt position sits with this government, and, without change, ministers will reap the consequences.

“For the 70 million people living on these islands, food security matters. It matters more given the ever-increasing geopolitical uncertainty. While this is shocking for me to say, the only conclusion I can come to is this government doesn’t care about British food production. Is this the same government which in its manifesto said food security is national security?

Mr Irvine said the UFU would not rest until the UK government listened to the genuine concerns of the agricultural sector.

“NI farmers are extremely concerned. In November, over 6,500 farmers made their voice heard by standing in solidarity at the UFU’s rally and over 15,000 signed a petition which was delivered to the Secretary of State for NI.

“The strength and sheer determination of our farming industry was undeniable, and it was a historic moment to have the support of all political parties in NI.

“We have also provided evidence to the NI Affairs Committee, organised six tractor rallies as part of the UK’s day of unity and are continuing to engage with political representatives, voicing farmers concerns.

“This mass demonstration and the overwhelming evidence from industry experts sends a clear message to the UK government that the farming community will not stand idly by while policies that threaten their livelihoods are pushed through. The UFU remains resolute in its commitment to advocating for NI farming families and will continue to fight against these deeply damaging proposals.

“The government must stop burying its head in the sand and recognise the long-term damage that will be done to our rural communities and national food security if these proposals go ahead. We call on the Treasury to reconsider its stance and work with farming organisations,” said the UFU president.