Treat our waterways with respect – Poots

Environment Minister Edwin Poots MLA has appealed to the public, farmers and business owners to be respectful of waterways and be mindful of the devastating effects of pollution. Minister Poots is pictured with Seamus Cullinan, Senior Fisheries Officer Loughs Agency, at the River Aghlisk in County Tyrone, where thousands of fish died following a pollution incident. Photo Kelvin Boyes/PressEye

Minister Poots was speaking as he visited the River Aghlisk in County Tyrone, where he met with Seamus Cullinan, Senior Fisheries Officer Loughs Agency, to discuss the recent pollution incident which resulted in the death of thousands of fish. The incident is being investigated by the Loughs Agency.

Minister Poots said: “Once again agencies and local anglers are having to deal with the aftermath of a pollution incident in one of our local rivers which has resulted in the loss of thousands of fish and other invertebrates that live in our waterways.

“At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic I attended the scene of pollution incidents which adversely effected local waterways and our environment. I’m therefore once again appealing to the public, farmers and businesses, please be respectful of our waterways and be mindful of the devastating impacts of pollution.