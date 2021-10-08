Tremendous trade for Blackface females at Hilltown

As breeding sale season approaches each and every year there is always the usual air of uncertainty in the lead up and particularly so this year with all the issues engendered in the wider society by the Covid-19 pandemic which is still very much with us and the increased numbers being offered for sale.

However this soon disappeared as the first of the female stock entered the sale ring with an almost 100% clearance of stock and averages up on last year in all but one class.

The prices achieved again reinforced the ever increasing demand for quality Blackface breeding stock, which remains the backbone of the whole sheep industry.

The entry of 470 quality Mule ewe lambs met with an excellent trade resulting in a complete clearance with a top price of £176 per head for Brown Brothers followed by Stephen Maginn’s two pens at £168 and £160 and Nigel Walsh’s two pens at £155 with others at £145 (2 lots), £138, £136, £135, £132, £130 £126 (2 lots), £125, £124, £122 and £120 (2 lots) giving an average of £119 down £16 on last year for 111 more sold.

Blackface shearling ewes met with an excellent trade to a top of £500 for Grant Brothers first pen followed by their second pen at £310 and Seamus Fegan’s first pen at £282 with lots at £245, £235, £220, £205, £186 (2 lots), £182 (3 lots), £180 (2 lots), £176, £175, £174, £170 (4 lots) and £168 with the 375 shearling ewes sold giving an average of £172 up £2 on last year average.

A huge entry of ewe lambs also sold well to a top of £212 per head going to the prize winning pen presented by Danny Harrison followed by Terry Rooney’s first pen at £165 closely followed by Aidan McCullough’s and Brown Brothers first pens at £160 with lots at £156 (2 lots), £148, £142, £140 (3 lots), £138, £136, £135, £134, £132 (2 lots), £120, £118, £115 and £110 (2 lots) with the 400 ewe lambs sold averaging £114.50 up £6.32 on last year average.

Aged ewes again engendered a lot of interest throughout with a top price of £300 going to Aidan McCullough’s prize winning pen followed by Seamus Fegan’s first pen at £164 and B and N Doyle’s first pen at £156 with other lots at £144, £142, £134, £128, £122 (2 lots), £114 (2 lots), £110 (2 lots), £106 (2 lots), £104, £102 (2 lots) and £100 (2 lots) with the 340 aged ewes sold averaging £110.66 showing an increase of £11 on last year.

This year’s sale again had a class for broken mouthed ewes and again the trade was brisk with a top price of £82 per head for ewes from B and N Doyle followed closely by lots at £78 (3 lots), £76 (2 lots), £74, £72 and £70 with the 112 ewes averaging £73.68 also showing an increase of £4.63 on last year’s average.

The sale of breeding females was again very encouraging, reflecting both the excellent quality of the stock and the key role these original and best of all easycare sheep have in farming throughout the country.

Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders would like to thank all the buyers together with our sponsors for the event Clanrye Veterinary Clinic, Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd and Joseph Walls Ltd.

A special word of thanks is also due to Mark Lennox who judged the stock on show, the auctioneer Ciaran Laverty and to the staff at Hilltown Saleyard for their continuing help and support in the usual

efficient running of this event.

Show results

Mules: First lot 25 McConville Brothers, second lot 41 Stephen Maginn, third lot 33 Brown Brothers.

Shearling ewes: First lot 61 Danny Harrison, second lot 81 Seamus Fegan, third lot 88 Grant Brothers.

Ewe lambs: First lot 108 Danny Harrison, second lot 120 Aidan McCullough, third lot 136 Brian McCrory.

Aged ewes: First lot 169 Aidan McCullough, second lot 167 Seamus Fegan, third lot 153 Stephen Maginn.