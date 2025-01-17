Tremendous trade for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, heavy bullocks to £2450
Heavy bullocks sold to £2450 for a 740kg Charolais 331ppk.
Light weights sold to 431ppk for a 424kg Limousin at £1830
Bullocks
Rosslea producer 582kg Charolais at £1960, 536kg Charolais at £1850, 606kg Charolais at £1980; Garrison producer 476kg Charolais at £1810, 544kg Charolais at £1870, 496kg Charolais at £1860, 580kg Charolais at £1830; Trillick producer 668kg Charolais at £2080; Dungannon producer 696 Hereford at £2160, 710kg Hereford at £2280, 630kg Limousin at £1970, 740kg Charolais at £2450, 690kg Charolais at £2200, 692kg Hereford at £2230, 650kg Charolais at £2060, 596kg Limousin at £1980, 718kg Limousin at £2300, 626kg Charolais at £2070; Garrison producer 498kg Limousin at £1670, 456kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 432kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1320; Macken producer 574kg Limousin at £1820, 526kg Limousin at £1740, 602kg Limousin at £1900, 528kg Charolais at £1800, 552kg Charolais at £1990, 424kg Limousin at £1830, 566kg Limousin at £1840, 542kg Limousin at £1850, 514kg Limousin at £1740; Letterbreen producer 468kg Charolais at £1800, 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750, 446kg Charolais at £1710, 482kg Charolais at £1670, 506kg Charolais at £1790; Tempo producer 506kg Charolais at £1810, 464kg Limousin at £1720, 472kg Charolais at £1580, 478kg Charolais at £1760; Irvinestown producer 534kg Charolais at £1920, 514kg Charolais at £1750, 514kg Charolais at £1690; Bellanaleck producer 522kg at £1730, 508kg Charolais at £1880, 508kg Charolais at £1740, 596kg Charolais at £2000; Irvinestown producer 676kg Charolais at £2350, 724kg Charolais at £2410, 688kg Charolais at £2140; Kesh producer 506kg Charolais at £1610, 430kg Limousin at £1550; Derrygonnelly producer 456kg Charolais at £1680, 414kg Charolais at £1500; Boho producer 554kg Hereford at £1880, 582kg Hereford at £1790, 570kg at £1730 and Clogher producer.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1850 paid for a 470kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1440 for a 402kg Charolais
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 470kg Charolais steer at £1850; Derrylin producer 323kg Charolais bull at £1230, 361kg Charolais bull at £1400, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1050; Kinawley producer 355kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 396kg Limousin bull at £1350, 278kg Simmental bull at £1000; Garrison producer 259kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 240kg Charolais heifer at £910, 290kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 283kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 248kg Charolais heifer at £1030; Enniskillen producer 336kg Charolais steer at £1410, 416kg Simmental bull at £1560, 364kg Charolais bull at £1420; Garrison producer 376kg Charolais steer at £1480, 299kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 328kg Charolais steer at £1350, 337kg Charolais steer at £1350, 282kg Charolais heifer at £1230; Derrylin producer 386kg Simmental bull at £1350, 377kg Charolais bull at £1520, 364kg Charolais bull at £1540, 291kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £950; Castlederg producer 318kg Charolais bull at £1190, 251kg Charolais bull at £1030, 263kg Charolais bull at £1110, 319kg Limousin bull at £1220; Enniskillen producer 307kg Belgian Blue bull at £1190, 275kg Limousin heifer at £1170, 303kg Saler heifer at £1000, 343kg Limousin bull at £1360, 357kg Limousin bull at £1320; Kesh producer 336kg Limousin at £1420, 324kg Charolais bull at £1360, 255kg Charolais heifer at £930, 332kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Bellanaleck producer 277kg Charolais steer at £1450, 273kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 363kg Charolais steer at £1500, 326kg Charolais steer at £1560; Florencecourt producer 335kg Charolais steer at £1350, 409kg Charolais steer at £1530, 322kg Simmental at £1150, 408kg Charolais steer at £1530, 303kg Charolais steer at £1200; Lisbellaw producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 276kg Limousin heifer at £1060, 258kg Limousin heifer at £910, 328kg Charolais steer at £1420; Dromore producer 437kg Limousin bull at £1570, 405kg Limousin bull at £1520, 360kg Limousin bull at £1420, 416kg Limousin bull at £1560; Derrylester producer 241kg Charolais heifer at £940, 266kg Charolais steer at £1130, 297kg Charolais steer at £1240, 233kg Limousin heifer at £780 and Enniskillen producer 310kg Charolais steer at £1340, 375kg Charolais steer at £1500, 314kg Charolais steer at £1380.
Calves
Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £435, Belgian Blue heifer at £375; Clogher producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £530; Tempo producer Hereford bull at £435; Maguiresbridge producer Friesian bull at £105; Irvinestown producer Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Simmental heifer at £350 and Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £375.
Lumps sold to at £680 for Charolais heifer.
Suckler cows
Coa producer 2018 Charolais cow seven months incalf at £2000 and 2018 Simmental cow seven months incalf at £1900 and Irvinestown producer 2021 cow due in two weeks at £1820.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 345ppk paid for a 504kg Charolais at £1740 and up to £1970.
Light weights sold to 383ppk paid for a 324kg Charolais at £1240.
Lisbellaw producer Charolais 550kg at £1970, Charolais 500kg at £1740, Charolais 324kg at £1240; Florencecourt producer Charolais 576kg at £1830, Charolais 564kg Charolais at £1820; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 540kg at £1820, Charolais 480kg at £1600; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 500kg at £1740; Trillick producer Charolais 550kg at £1700; Garrison producer Charolais 492kg at £1630; Coa producer Charolais 500kg at £1630, Charolais 490kg at £1580, 466kg Charolais at £1570; Largy producer Charolais 476kg at £1550; Magheraveely producer Charolais 450kg at £1540, Charolais 450kg at £1460; Rosslea producer Charolais 490kg at £1530, Charolais 396kg at £1400, Charolais 372kg at £1330; Kinawley producer Charolais 455kg at £1520, Charolais 440kg at £1440 and Derrylin producer Charolais 460kg at £1500.
Fat cows
Enniskillen producer Charolais 754kg at £2440; Kinawley producer Charolais 690kg at £2140, 660kg Charolais at £2020 and Tamlaght producer Charolais bull 824kg at £2190.
