Tremendous trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, fat cows to £2680

Another tremendous trade on Saturday at Newtownstewart Mart saw fat cows selling to £2680 and 315ppk.

Heifers to £2470 (£1800 over weight and 468ppk).

Bullocks selling to £2130 ( £1515 over weight and 470ppk).

Bullock and bull prices: T N Dooher Donemana 600kgs £2130, 615kgs £2130, 615kgs £2130, 600kgs £2100 and £2005, 630kgs £2040, 670kgs £2020, 630kgs £1990, 575kgs £1950. M McNamee Crockatore 510kgs £1845, 490kgs £1700; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 450kgs £1785, 470kgs £1565, 410kgs £1560, 420kgs £1480; K McMullin Gortin 455kgs £1675, 395kgs £1550, 445kgs £1540. S Hemphill Castlederg 540kgs £1645. Ms C Frazer Omagh 420kgs £1430, 315kgs £1380, 405kgs £1300, 355kgs £1200, 325kgs £1110; J P Browne Gortin 300kgs £1405, 325kgs £1400 and an Omagh farmer 350kgs £1300, 330kgs £1265, 200kgs £1155.

Farming Life livestock markets

Other Bullocks sold from £975 up.

Heifer prices: N Kee Douglas Bridge 670kgs £2470, 650kgs £2345, 610kgs £2250, 580kgs £2170, 540kgs £2080; W J Houston Donemana 590kgs £2090; W J Hume Donemana 640kgs £2050, 580kgs £1935 and £1900, 600kgs £1900, 570kgs £1855, 540kgs £1820, 485kgs £1400; S Boyd Strabane 485kgs £1770, 430kgs £1545, 400kgs £1330, 380kgs £1230 and S Gallagher Omagh 380kgs £1570, 310kgs £1450, £1420, £1270, £1165, 340kgs £1430, £1390 and £1280, 320kgs £1240, 390kgs £1380, 330kgs £1340, 305kgs £1420.

This consignment of 12 heifers sold to an overall average of 404.33 ppk.

W J Armstrong Dromore 465kgs £1480, 440kgs £1180; P Connolly 365kgs £1350, 390kgs £1230; J P Browne Gortin 390kgs £1320; Ms C Frazer 320kgs £1310, 340kgs £1265. G Kerr 315kgs £1300.

Other heifers sold from £600 up

Fat cows: B Kerlin 850kgs £315 (£2680 PH) 745kgs £274; M McNamee 700kgs £311; Matt Moore 615kgs £314; D Maguire 680kgs £276; E McGrath 640kgs £267 and W J Houston 615kgs £205, 685kgs £178.

Friesian cows sold from £157.