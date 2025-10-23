Tremendous trade for fat ewes at Armoy Mart, prices up to £184
Fat lambs sold to £140.50, store lambs were a great trade selling to £129.50 and fat ewes were a tremendous trade making up to £184.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £140.50. Neil Carey, Cloughmills, 27kgs £140. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, 24kgs £137.50. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 25kgs £138.50. D McBride, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £134. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £135. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 26kgs £133. Alan Archibald, Macosquin, 25kgs £132. S Scullion, Glenarm, 23kgs £130.
Store lambs
Richard Duffin, Martinstown, 30 Suffolk, £129.50. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 19 Texel, £130.50. Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, 51 Crossbreds £120.50. R Duncan, Ballyvoy, 30 Suffolk, £109.50. Jas Duffin, Cargan, 9 Suffolk, £128.50. Carnlough farmer, 51 Texel, £111. Brendan McAlister, Glenarm, 41 Blackface, £98.00. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, 40 Crossbreds £106. C O’Hara, Rasharkin, 18 Charollais, £116.50. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, 14 Suffolk, £123. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, 18 Texel, £123.50. Pat McAuley, Armoy, 27 Texel, £110. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, 12 Blackface £112. Stranocum farmer, 15 Texel, £113.50. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 13 Suffolk, £124.00. Hugh McDonnell, Cushendall, 21 Texel, £100. Carnlough farmer, 28 Crossbreds £108. Hugh Lagan, Draperstown, 16 Blackface £104.50. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, 31 Crossbreds £102. Kevin McCaughan, Ballycastle, 41 Suffolk, £104. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 27 Blackface, £80.00. Desmond McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 Crossbreds £88.00. S Bailey, Ballycastle, 8 Suffolk, £108. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 15 Charollais, £107. Hugh Lagan, Draperstown, 25 Blackface £94.00.
Fat ewes
A and O Smyth, Mosside, Texel, £184. Jas McAuley, Cushendun, Texel, £174. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Texel, £155. John McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £146. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £140. Liam Black, Glenariffe, Texel, £148. Camillus Mulholland, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £142. John Cassley, Armoy, Texel, £134. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Texel, £124.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.