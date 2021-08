Tremendous trade for sheep at Massereene

Lightweights topped at 474p for a pen of Texels 23kg at 109.

Heavy lots sold to 117 for a pen of Charollais 26.5kgs. Cast Ewes to 148 for Texels, Lightweight Prices. Carnlough Producer 16 Lambs 23kg at 109. = 474p. Lisburn Producer 12 Lambs 21kg at 98.50. = 469p. Crumlin Producer 6 Lambs 23.5kg at 106.50 = 453p. Ballyutoag Producer 24 Lambs 23kg at 104. = 452p. Crumlin Producer 29 Lambs 23kg at 103. = 448p. Ballynure Producer 14 Lambs 23kg at 103. = 448p. Crumlin Producer 15 Lambs 21.5kg at 96. = 446p. Ballycarry Producer 12 Lambs 22.5kg at 100. = 444p. Antrim Producer 16 Lambs 22.5kg at 100. = 444p. Ballyearl Producer 11 Lambs 23kg at 102. = 443p. Ballynure Producer 23 Lambs 23kg at 102. = 443p. Aldergrove Producer 16 Lambs 23kg at 101.50. = 441p. Templepatrick Producer 25 Lambs 22.5kg at 99. = 440p. Ballyclare Producer 4 Lambs 22.5kg at 99. = 440p. Ballinderry Producer 24 Lambs 23.5kg at 103. = 438p. Crumlin Producer 11 Lambs 23kg at 100. = 435p. Crumlin Producer 30 La, Lambs 23.5kg at 102. =434p. Lisburn Producer 9 ,Lambs 21kg at 91. = 433p. Ballinderry Producer 15 Labs 21kg at 91. = 433p. Crumlin Producer 7 Lambs 23kg at 99. = 430p. Randalstown Producer 14 Lambs 22.5kg at 96.50. = 429p. Ballyrickard Producer 10 Lambs 21kg at 90. = 428p. Ballyclare Producer 12 Lambs 21.5kg at 92. = 428p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Aldergrove Producer 4 Lambs 26.5kg at 117. Comber Producer 9 Lambs 26kg at 112. Broughshane Producer 12 Lambs 26kg at 110. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 25.5kg at 111. Carnlough Producer 35 Lambs 25kg at 110. Killinchy Producer 34 Lambs 24kg at 108. Ballinderry Producer 3 Lambs 24kg at 108. Ballyearl Producer 5 Lambs 26kg at 108. Moira Producer 2 Lambs 27kg at 108. Crumlin Producer 26 Lambs 27kg at 108. Muckamore Producer 10 Lambs 24kg at 107. Crumlin Producer 11 Lambs 28kg at 107. Mallusk Producer 10 Lambs 26.5kg at 107. Ballygally Producer 14 Lambs 24.5kg at 106. Ballyclare Producer 6 Lambs 24kg at 106. Ballycarry Producer 11 Lambs 24kg at 105. Crumlin Producer 14 Lambs 24.5kg at 105. Templepatrick Producer 19 Lambs 24kg at 104.50. Crumlin 12 Lambs 25kg at 104.50. Lisburn Producer 13 Lambs 24.5kg at 104.