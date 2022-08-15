Tremendous turnout forEasyCare Sheep Evening

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors were told that the selection of breeding sheep on the basis of their performance recording figures should primarily be the development policy espoused by all flock owners.

Campbell further explained:“Purchasing rams and other heavily fed breeding stock in a sale ring without performance data is self-defeating. For the most part, these animals have been specifically fed and managed in the run-up to a show or sale event.

“What a ram or ewe actually looks like beyond being structurally correct has no relevance in the context of their maternal ability to deliver in a commercial setting.

Chatting at the EasyCare open evening: Sheep Ireland's Kevin McDermott with Cormac Power, from Co Galway and Frank Fagan, form Co Meath

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The decision to breed from a particular animal should only be taken on the basis of its actual performance figures. This is the only parameter that counts when it comes to delivering real flock improvement.”

Campbell records with both Signet and Sheep Ireland.

Significantly, the Co Antrim man believes that increasing numbers of farmers are now actively seeking comprehensive performance figures when it comes to deciding which new bloodlines best suit their flock development needs.

Glasgow Veterinary School academic George King believes that output per labour unit will be the factor that most impacts on the sustainability of UK and Irish sheep production systems into the future.

Enjoying their attendance at the EasyCare Event: LMC Chief Executive Ian Stevenson with Ivan and Sharon Davidson, from Markethill in Co Armagh

He spoke at the recent EasyCare open evening,

“The days of measuring lamb output per acre or per hectare are fast coming to an end,” King stressed.

“It’s all about farmers and flock managers putting a realistic value on their time.”

He continued:“Every time that someone has to select out sheep that require additional management because of issues that could have been avoided is an unnecessary waste of a human resource.

Attending the EasyCare evening: George King, Glasgow University, Campbell Tweed (host) and Seamus McMenamin, Bord Bia.

“The person involved could have been more gainfully employed fencing, making silage or even enjoying some valuable down time.”

The Glasgow-based veterinarian has a specialist interest in small ruminant production systems. He went on to highlight the inordinate amount of time input required of flock owners at shearing time.

“Surveys have shown that the entire months of July can be taken up with shearing-relating activities,” he further explained.

“But to what end? Wool is a very low value fibre, the price of which is unlikely to rise to any great extent during the period ahead.

Self-shedding EasyCare ewes and lambs

“However, all of the input required comes at a real cost to the farmer. So, surely, the better option would be to breed self shedding sheep.”

King went on to point out that it is the job of the sheep to carry out the work, for the most part, not the farmer.

“Ewes that have consistent difficulties at lambing should not be kept. They are simply adding to the work burden for shepherds to no extra benefit across the flock as a whole.

Significantly, King included the issue of distressed lambs at birth as being a management factor that sheep producers must take full account of.

“Lambs born with a yellow colouration on their fleece at birth should be included within this category. This indicates that they defecated while lambing. This is a clear sign of stress.

“We also know that pulled lambs will also absorb less colostrum. It’s important to only keep ewes that will lamb without problems and which have the ability to rear lambs successfully. This is why record keeping is so important.”

According to King, boosting flock health must be seen as a priority.

“Disease prevention must be seen as a valuable insurance policy,” he stressed.

“And appropriate vaccination programmes are very important in this regard.”

Clarke also questioned the need for castration and dagging of lambs.

“These procedures should not be required if flock management standards are appropriate. Obviously, farmers should discuss the issue of castration with their lamb processor.”

Turning to a more general point King said that the farming sectors would be facing up to the challenge of a Carbon Tax at some stage in the future.

“Emissions represent one aspect of the carbon footprint equation: the carbon sequestration potential of soils is the other.

“I think it is unlikely that any government would introduce a carbon tax on agriculture, prior to an accurate survey of soil sequestration rates being carried out.”

The myriad sources of data now available to Sheep Ireland is allowing the organisation to achieve the role it was created to fulfil on its establishment back in 2009.

This was the core message delivered by Sheep Ireland’s manager, Kevin McDermott, courtesy of his presentation to the recent EasyCare open evening.

“Our aim is to secure balanced breeding goals for the Irish sheep industry,” he stressed.

“The good news is that the facts expanding network of data sources and real time information available to us is making this possible.

“For example, genetic evaluations can be updated on a weekly basis. Making this possible is the fact that Sheep Ireland is a centralised data source for the entire Irish sheep industry.”

McDermott particularly highlighted the role that genomics is now playing within Ireland’s sheep breeding sectors.

He further explained:“Being able to genotype sheep brings with it many benefits. At a very fundamental level, it allows us to verify the parentage of pedigree breeding stock.

“This is significant, given that up to 8% of pedigree ewes and lambs born in Ireland have been attributed the wrong ancestry, up to this point.

“However, genomics opens up a host of new opportunities, when it comes to delivering improved performance at farm level.

McDermott continued:“But none of this would be possible without the increasing buy-in of both pedigree and commercial sheep farmers throughout Ireland.”

A total of eight pedigree sheep societies are now using the Sheep Ireland IT system to administer their flockbooks: Belclare, Beltex, Charollais, Galway, Irish Suffolk Sheep Society, Rouge de l’Ouest, Texel and Vendeen.

The Sheep Ireland representative also confirmed the benefits that will be accrued by farmers using the organisation’s new phone ‘app’.

Essentially, it allows flockowners associated with Sheep Ireland to record information about their animals, such as lambing, and growth rates on an almost real-time basis.

Kevin McDermott again:“The new app allows farmers to record and submit information reliably and accurately while they are actually out in the field or in sheds.

“Gone are the days when recordings are initially written down on paper and then uploaded into the Sheep Ireland once the farmer gets back to his or her office computer. As a result, the margin for error is greatly reduced.”

The impact of the continuing progress made by Sheep Ireland over recent years has been significant.

The organisation was designated the responsibility of increasing the rate of genetic gain within the Irish sheep sector by identifying and promoting the use of rams with more profitable and sustainable genetics.

This has been achieved by gathering performance data from the top rams in the country and accessing their strengths and weaknesses using a genetic evaluation which is updated weekly to include any new data.

The results of these genetic evaluations are then displayed in sales catalogues and online in a simple one to five star rating system, allowing sheep farmers to make a more informed breeding decision when selecting their next stock ram.

Looking to the future, Sheep Ireland sees its role as being part of the response from Irish agriculture to the challenge of global warming.

Specifically, the organisation is currently seeking to develop an Estimated Breeding Value (EBV) for sheep, linked to their methane emissions.

Kevin McDermott again:“Again, genomics can play a role in this context.”

He concluded:“All of the work carried out by Sheep Ireland is independently validated. This approach gives sheep producers a very high level of confidence in the performance-related data that we make available.”

Significant numbers of lambs are being finished with too low a fat score at the present time, according to Bord Bia’s sheep sector manager Seamus McMenamin.

He added:“The plants are reporting that a high proportion of Irish lambs coming through for slaughter at the present time are killing out with carcases that are under finished.

“This is being attributed to the high cost of inputs and, possibly, a shortage of grass on farms.”

Up to the end of July, Irish sheep throughput for 2022 totalled 1,600,824 head, a 9.0% increase from the 1,475,078 head processed in the same period last year.

However, much of this increase can be attributed to the higher hogget kill in the early months of the year with spring lambs slower to come forward for processing this year.

The lamb kill for 2022 is operating over 71,000 head behind 2021 levels with higher input costs along with some variable grass growth across the country contributing to this trend. The ewe kill in 2022 to date has remained similar to 2021 level despite the very strong prices available however there have been some indications of additional ewes being exported to Great Britain via Northern Ireland. ​

The deadweight sheep trade came under some downward pressure during June however it then stabilised in early July to coincide with the Eid al-Ada festival and the associated increase in demand for lamb from our export markets.

Supplies of lambs for processing are expected to be tight in the short term as many producers will have weaned lambs and this tends to put a check in performance (and supplies for slaughter) for a few weeks. As the year progresses however lamb supplies are expected to increase with forecasts indicated a bigger lamb crop in 2022.

There are some concerns at processor level of tight supplies up until the autumn and then a sharp improvement in availability for slaughter. For this reason producers are being encourage to keep lambs moving and slaughter lambs when ready.

Seamus McMenamin was one of the speakers at the EasyCare event.

He further commented:“The market demand is for lambs killing out with carcase weights up to 21.5kg. Waste levels increase if carcases size increases beyond this specification.

“Retail outlets account for 80% plus of the lamb produced in Ireland. And it is retail pack sizes that are driving the specification required off farm.”

The Bord Bia representative confirmed that market conditions in the UK, the largest export destination for Irish lamb remain challenging.

He continued:“Consumers there are opting for cheaper protein sources.

“The Irish market is also under pressure, where lamb is concerned. The latest survey results indicate that more people in Ireland are actually eating lamb. However, consumption rates per person have fallen.”

According to McMenamin, Bord Bia focuses its promotional activities in those markets where there is a significant under supply in home-produced lamb output.

“China and the United States fall into this category at the present time,” he further explained.

“Supply:demand factors will always dictate the strength, or otherwise, of international lamb markets.”

Looking to the future, McMenamin pointed to a number of challenges that will confront the Irish sheep sector.

He concluded:“Lack of available labour, both on farm and in processing plants is one of these,” he commented.

“The continuing rise in production costs is another.