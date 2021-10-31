Trial results again show Rumen Proof is the most profitable choice

Ernie Roulston of Glenbrook Agri, Dromara

Over the past four years Glenbrook Agri has carried out multiple on-farm trials to establish the optimum rumen function in the dairy cow.

Ernie Roleston of Glenbrook Agri states:“As agents for the majority of rumen enhancers in Northern Ireland, we feel a duty to our customers to trial out all products on the market and compare the results to ensure our customers have the best solution for their individual needs. We have carried out numerous extensive trials on various dairy farms and have had excellent results. With the exception of two on-farm trials, Rumen Proof made an impressive difference in terms of on-farm profitability, although profitability with the remaining two farms remained constant or had a negligible increase.”

Glenbrook Agri’s most recent yearly on farm study is another example of great results. The dairy farm in question milks 140 cows in County Down, (Holstein X British Friesian).

“In the past year we changed very little with regards to the feed mix, but, with the addition of the rumen proof, the dry matter intake/appetite of the cows, increased rapidly. When we started this trial, we asked them to remove the acid buffer/yeast over the first month. The trial farmer also took the toxin binder out of the diet too.

“The dairy farm in question, who had previously used other rumen enhancers which included a toxin binder and a yeast, was pleased to see that the new enhancement to the diet worked out less costly, and the results more profitable:

“Our trial farm prior to Rumen Proof:

- No problems with loose dung and just a slight noticeable cud balling problem with the cows,

- Was averaging just over 7,000 litres on all year round calving cows fed through the diet wagon

- Feeding just under 2 ton of meal per cow per year, (no significant changes in diet before starting trial).

- A butterfat of 4.3% and Protein of 3.3%

Results with the Rumen Proof after one year:

- Milk yield up from 7000 litres a cow to 7800 litres a cow, (within three weeks yield had gone up 2 litres a cow ).

- Fertility although good before, improved with a higher average going back in calf within the year

- Cud-balling although not a massive problem before, has all but been eradicated.

- Butterfat and protein have remained constant.

- Digital dermatitis problems on farm are similar, but laminitis problems nearly eliminated.

- A healthy shine on the cow’s coats and cows seeming a lot more content

- Appetite enhanced dramatically

Glenbrook Agri supply at a competitive price, the majority of the Rumen Enhancers on the market.