Tribute paid to Catherine, a ‘great friend’ to Castlewellan Show
The committee of Castlewellan Agricultural Show has paid tribute to Catherine McAlinden, a ‘great friend’ who sadly passed away on 31 August.
Catherine, from Glassdrummon Road, Annalong, was the cherished wife of show director, Francis.
In a statement, the committee said: “Catherine was a great friend to our show and always supported her husband at show events over the years.
“Catherine and Francis were an amazing couple, enjoying life, taking one day at a time.
Most Popular
“Catherine was never happier than when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren, her face just lit up when she spoke about them.”
They added: “We as a committee will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.”
Catherine was the dearly beloved daughter of the late Pat and Clare McDonald, loving wife of Francis and beloved mother of Michael, sister of Eddie, Patrick, Jacinta, Bronagh and the late Padraig, loving mother-in-law of Bronagh and grandmother of Clíodhna and Iarla.
A funeral mass will be held in St. Malachy’s Church, Castlewellan, on Saturday (3 September) at 10am, with burial afterwards in Aughlisnafin Cemetery.