Mr McIntyre was the much-loved father of Farming Life columnist and well-known chef, Paula McIntyre.

It was with “deep sadness” that the school community learned of Mr McIntyre's death.

“Affectionately known as Davy, he will be fondly remembered by staff and former pupils for his caring, relaxed and approachable nature,” they said.

Magherafelt High School shared this picture of former principal, Mr David McIntyre.

“Prior to his appointment in 1985 as Vice Principal in Magherafelt High School, he was Head of Mathematics in Maghera High School for many years.

“He was an able and talented teacher and he was also responsible for the development of the curriculum and timetabling until his appointment as Principal in1989.”

They continued: “Magherafelt High School flourished under his leadership and he was a great ambassador for the school. He transmitted his love for Golf to many and encouraged teams to take part in competitions.

“He worked tirelessly for the school community until his retirement in 1994 due to ill health.

“At this sad time, we wish to convey our sincere sympathies to the McIntyre family and assure them of our thoughts and prayers.”

Mr McIntyre was the dearly beloved husband of Rae, much-loved father of Paula and David, father-in-law of Dorothy, loving grandfather of Andrew and Rachel and dear brother of Joyce.

A private Committal will take place prior to a Service of Thanksgiving, to celebrate a life well lived, in First Garvagh Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 3pm.

“Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends,” a family notice states.