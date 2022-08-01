Tribute paid to inspirational auctioneer David Thomlinson ahead of anniversary sale

The late David Thomlinson is remembered for his outstanding dedication to the livestock auctioneering world, particularly as an integral part of the H&H team.

After an opening tribute by H&H Group Non-Executive Director, Dawn Harrison, who then unveiled a plaque, ‘Ring 3 The David Thomlinson Ring’ was officially named ahead of the British Limousin Club’s 50th Anniversary Sale on Friday night.

Born and bred in Cumbria, David left school in 1962 and began working as an office boy at Harrison & Hetherington based in Botchergate, Carlisle.

Dawn Harrison makes opening tribute to David Thomlinson

During his early career he took and passed his Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyor exams, then moved across into auctioneering and rose through the ranks to Managing Director – a career spanning 57 years.

He sadly died three years ago following a tragic accident on his farm.

David’s passion for pedigree stock was inspiring.

He served for six years as chairman of the National Beef Association’s Pedigree Breeders Committee, prior to becoming its chairman in 2013, a role he held for several years.

Ring 3 The David Thomlinson Ring Plaque

The naming of Ring 3 in honour of David will continue his long association with H&H, and as a great supporter of the next generation, it will create a lasting legacy in memory of someone who dedicated his life to not only the company, but the industry as a whole.

Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Auction Mart is the platform for many of the UK’s pedigree cattle and sheep sales.

Michael Scott, chairman of the H&H Group, commented: “The board and everyone at H&H wanted to pay tribute to David who really was a cornerstone in the business.

“It seemed an appropriate honour to name Ring 3, our main pedigree ring, after David as he was so passionate about the pedigree aspect of the operation.

“We decided to make this official during the Limousin Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations, as David was a notable pedigree Limousin breeder and had been involved with the society since its inception, being a former Chairman of the north west Limousin Cattle Breeders Association.”

Although David could have retired, he still maintained a key role within the company through his love of the livestock rings as an auctioneer, mentor, and assisting the land agency with property sales.

With many successes and highlights during his work as an auctioneer, one of his most proud moments was the sale of a Texel Shearling Ram, Loosebeare Imp, in 2003 which sold for 120,000gns.

In 2014, David started the bidding for the exceptional animal Glenrock Illusion at 10,000gns before seeing the price rise 125,000gns, this was the highest priced heifer ever sold at that time.

Craig Ridley, Honorary President of the British Limousin Cattle Society, said: “David was an integral part of our society and is greatly missed by everyone.

“He was an inspiration to many and was always happy to help and support in any way he could.