Glen Montgomery was a “dedicated member” of Bleary YFC.

Police confirmed a teenage boy had passed away following an accident on the Moy Road, Portadown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning (16 April) that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

Glen Montgomery. Image: Facebook/Milne Funeral Services

“Officers, along with other emergency services, attended and provided medical assistance.

“However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am, or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”

Bleary YFC said it was with “heavy hearts” that they announced the passing of their “valued” member Glen Montgomery.

“Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.

“We extend our condolences to the Montgomery family during this tragic time, as well as Glen’s many friends in Bleary YFC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We wish to reassure you all that our committee are here to talk at any time and we offer our support to you all.”

County Armagh YFC shared a post to social media stating: “The office bearers and members of County Armagh YFC are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Bleary YFC member Glen Montgomery.

“Glen was a valued member of Bleary YFC and will be sadly missed by all.

“We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to his family, friends and fellow club members at this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

City of Armagh Rugby Club said Glen, who played for their U18s, was a “very popular young man and excellent rugby player”.

“His U18 teammates are deeply saddened and shocked,” they added. “Glen went to schools in Portadown, played most of his rugby at Portadown, and anyone that came across him from both clubs found him an amazing young man.”