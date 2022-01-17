Tributes paid to ‘dearest friend, fellow breeder and long standing sponsor’ Alistair

Mr Sampson, from Annaghmore Road, Castledawson, passed away peacefully on 15 January in the care of his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.

The entire Castledawson community have joined in expressing deepest sympathy to the family circle at this very sad time.

Many have paid tribute to Mr Sampson, who was extremely well known within his role at Volac.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Sampson

NI Texel Sheep Breeders’ Club said it was with “deepest regret” that members learned of the sad passing of their “dearest friend, fellow breeder and long standing sponsor”.

They added: “The club pass on their condolences to his wife, Lorraine, family and family circle.”

NI Rouge Sheep Club also extended their deepest sympathy to the family.

“Alistair was a past member, friend and supporter of our club,” they said.

Baillies Mills Accordion Band penned a fitting tribute to their “dear friend and colleague”.

“Alistair, with his wife Lorraine, joined our trip to the Somme in the summer of 2019, and played with us at the Thiepval Memorial, the Ulster Tower and the Menin Gate,” they stated.

“He was one of nature’s gentlemen and we appreciated his cheerful disposition, easy manner, enthusiasm and innate musical ability.

“Prior to the trip he travelled from his native Castledawson to practise with us, and over the past two years, during the lockdown, he was a welcome participant in our practices over Zoom.

“We are humbled and moved to receive the following message from a good friend of Alistair:

‘Lorraine and Alistair talked several times at length and showed photos and videos about that trip including the Ypres ceremony.

‘Their last overseas, and one of their best ever, holidays with great memories of the Baillies Mills folk.’

“Our thoughts are with Lorraine and the family circle at this sad time and also the members of Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band of which he was a member.

“Nearer My God to Thee.”

Mr Sampson was the dearly beloved husband of Lorraine, much-loved and devoted father of Julie, Lynn and David, dear father-in-law of Matt, Jonny and Samantha, loving granda of Amie, Jacob, Thomas and Violet and dearest brother of Ivor and David.

The funeral cortège will leave from the Cenotaph in Castledawson this afternoon (Monday) at 1.30pm for a service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

The service can be viewed online at Castledawson and Curran Presbyterian Church YouTube channel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing and Rural Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c).