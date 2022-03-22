Tributes paid to Jim - A man who assisted thousands of farmers throughout his life

Mr Carmichael passed away peacefully at his home on Mayogall Road on 18 March, where he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was extremely well-known for his role within the Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association.

West Tyrone MLA, and chair of the AERA committee, Declan McAleer, said he was very saddened to learn of Mr Carmichael’s passing at the weekend.

Jim Carmichael

“I got to know him well over the past decade as a frequent visitor, on behalf of NIAPA, to the agriculture committee to give evidence on a wide range of farming and rural policy issues,” Mr McAleer stated.

“I always valued Jim’s insight and experience and, throughout his life, he gave assistance to thousands of farmers, whether helping them navigate through an appeals process, or in completing their Single Farm Payment application.

“Jim will be sadly missed in the farming community and by his colleagues in NIAPA, but he will be missed most by his wife, Philomena, and his loving family.

“I extend my thoughts and prayers to them at this sad time,” Mr McAleer ended.

Requiem Mass was held in St. Mary’s Church, Lavey, yesterday morning (Monday 21 March), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, are going to Marie Curie Cancer Care.