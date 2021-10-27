Tricked-Out Tractors: With the series returning, could this be a restoration project of your own?

This International 454 is one of the lots listed in Ballymena Livestock Market's online auction.

It is one of the lots listed in Ballymena Livestock Market’s machinery sale and is described as suitable for restoration with a good engine and steering overhauled.

The 454 was produced by International Harvester in the early 1970s in a number of their factories.

Think of all the tractor runs you could head off to driving this piece of history!

The International 454 is suitable for restoration.

The online large plant and machinery auction runs from this Friday (29 October) starting at 11am and closes at 11am on Monday 1 November.

There is also an online small tools and implements machinery sale beginning on Saturday 30 October and ending on Tuesday 2 November at 11am.

This Thursday is the last day for machinery to be entered into the sale at Ballymena mart.

You can take a look at the lots entered so far, with the catalogue available to view at auction.ballymenalivestockmarket.com

You can view machinery for sale from this Friday (29 October).

You can also view machinery for sale in person from this Friday (29 October) to Tuesday 2 November.

If anything has caught your eye, you can register to bid at www.ballymenalivestockmarket.com and click on ‘live bidding’.

There, you can create an account and register for the sale.

Tylor Cartin, Stephen Lennon and Darren Bailey, meanwhile, will return to TV next week, with the first episode of the new series of Tricked-Out Tractors on BBC1 at 8.30pm on 3 November.