Trillick & District YFC hold friends and supporters night

Everyone repeated the YFCU pledge which was followed by comprehensive reports of another very successful year for the club delivered by club leader Colin, secretary Megan Birney and treasurer Jamie McCutcheon.

The PRO William Graham also compiled a PowerPoint presentation illustrating the club activities during the season

Club meetings included keep fit, an assault course and bouncy castle, a floral art demonstration, the YFCU home management competition, farm safety and an exchange night with West Fermanagh YFC.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie McCutcheon, top treasurer, William Graham, top PRO, and Megan McBirney, top secretary in the Tyrone efficency awards

Members also enjoyed outings to Airtastic, Lets Go Hydro and the Golf Driving Range at Sion Mills.

At the Tyrone efficiency awards club leader Megan was awarded first in the secretary section, Jamie McCutcheon was judged first in treasurer section and William Graham was first in the PRO section.

The Club was won the second place in the top club competition.

Also at the Tyrone County dinner the club was awarded the membership retention Shield and placed third in the Superclub competition.

Secretary Megan and club leader Colin McKinley with guest speaker YFCU vice president Richard Beattie

Trillick and District was also delighted to be placed in the top ten of the YFCU club of the year award.

This season Shannen Vance has acted as Tyrone county chairman and Jake Cunningham as county treasurer. Shannen has been re-elected for the 2022/23 season with Megan Birney as county PRO.

Club members also serve on the YFCU central committees.

Congratulations were extended to those gaining first places at Northern Ireland level - Laura Sproule, Colin McKinley and Timothy Keys who were awarded first place at the YFCU group debating competition and to Judith McKinley who was awarded first place in the YFCU impromptu public speaking competition, Jamie McCutcheon also gained the first place at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb show at Balmoral and Shannen Vance was placed first at the Northern Irekand final of the YFCU presentation/demonstration competition.

Trillick and District president Rachel Law with Tyrone county chairman Shannen Vance who has recently been elected a viice president of the YFCU

The club choir under the direction of Rebecca Mulligan and accompanied by Anne Keys was awarded third at the YFCU choir competition and the audience heard their rendition of ‘Shallow’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ which they sang for the competition

This summer Peter Graham will travel to Wales on a YFCU short term exchange.

Senior members also had the opportunity to attend the YFCU Agri Food conference held at Galgorm Manor Hotel.

Despite ongoing Covid restrictions club members hosted a car treasure hunt and a quiz once again in aid of the Palliative Care Unit – who also received a cheque from the 2021 quiz - and held a Christmas dinner in the Bridge Inn.

Members also donated to the YFCU president’s Christmas appeal and to a recent YFCU appeal for help for Ukraine.

Also an online Facebook raffle for a Kenwell Engineering fire pit raised money for club funds.

The club congratulates club president Rachel Law and husband Richard on the birth of their daughter Poppy, Judith McKinley and David Oliver (Dungiven YFC) on their marriage, Rebecca Mulligan and Colin McKinley and Emma Gibson and Robert Getty (Moycraig YFC) on their engagements

Before presenting an impressive number of proficiency awards and Northern Ireland, county and club trophies Mr Beattie congratulated the club on the season’s successes.

He also encouraged members to take advantage of the opportunities available to YFC members and encouraged them to try some new activities in the coming season.

He concluded by extending good wishes for the new season.

YFCU NI Winners of Group Debating Colin McKinley, Timothy Keys and Laura Sproule (1)

Following the awards members presented a varied programme of entertainment.

Sketches performed were ‘Fruit Salad’ with the cast of Amy, Chloe, Kirsty, Sophie, Eloise and Leah and ‘Waiting for a Train’ by Charlie and David supported by Amy and Kimi.

The evening concluded with the club entry entry for the 2022 Tyrone Rosebowl based on an idea by Mark Gibson. Mr Beattie awarded best performance on the night to the Rosebowl cast.

The club leader proposed a vote of thanks to Mr Beattie for acting as guest speaker, to everyone who helped the club in numerous ways over the year and special thanks to the members who contributed to a very successful season and to friends and supporters night and to the very appreciative audience. Thanks were extended to retiring club leader Colin and public relations officer William who received gifts in recognition of all they have done while in office.

Gifts were also presented to our auditor Florence Barrett, Rebecca and Anne for their work with the choir and to Mrs Griffin and Pauline Armstrong.

Club secretary Megan and treasurer Jamie have been re-elected for the 2022/23 season, the new club leader is Timothy Keys and Jane McGrade takes on the role of PRO.

Proficiency certificates 2020-21 (ended in May 2021)

Jake Cunningham - floral art and Ulster Young Farmer

Emma Gibson - floral art

Peter Graham - prepared public speaking

William Graham - presentation demonstration

Jane McGrade - Ulster Young Farmer

Colin McKinley - floral art and prepared public speaking

Judith Oliver - demonstration presentation, floral art, home management, prepared public speaking and Ulster Young Farmer.

Rebeccca Mulligan - Ulster Young Farmer

Lauren Vance - prepared public speaking

Shannen Vance - demonstration presentation, prepared public speaking and Ulster Young Farmer

Club cups

Ivan Kee Cup - home management, Jane McGrade

Vernon Carson Cup - senior club participant, James Vance

Trillick YFC Trophy - junior club particpant, Harry James Henderson

Erne Insurance Shield - Ulster Young Farmer, Jack Henderson

Junior floral art, Sophie Gibson

Henderson Cup - senior floral art, Emma Gibson

Christopher Crane Cup - junior stockjudging, Charlie Henderson

Andrews Agricultural Cup - beginner stockjudger, Eimear Dunne

Joe Funston Cup - senior stockjudging, Jamie McCutcheon

John Gray Cup - junior public speaking, Harry James Henderson

Adrian Faris Cup - senior public speaking, Judith Oliver

Harper Adams Trophy - members member, Megan Birney

Fairbain Cup - highest attendance, four members who only missed one meeting: Dale McCutcheon, Calum Baxter, Charlie Henderson and Sophie Gibson

James Brunt Cup - best performance on the night, The Rosebowl cast

County cups

County Dinner 2021

Prepared public speaking 25-30, Judith Oliver

Demonstration presentation 21-25, William Graham

Demonstration presentation 25-30, Shannen Vance

Dairy stock judging 18-21, Jamie McCutcheon

Dairy stock judging 25-30, Shannen Vance

Beef stock judging 18-21, James Vance

Sheep stock judging 25-30, Judith Oliver

Farm safety - senior male, Colin McKinley

Live to Dead- 18-21, Jamie McCutcheon

Membership retention shield, Trillick and District YFC

Efficiency awards

Top secretary - Megan Birney

Top treasurer - Jamie McCutcheon

Top PRO - William Graham

Northern Ireland cups

Impromptu public speaking, Judith McKinley

Choir festival, third, Trillick and District

Group debating, 21-25, first place

Third place, Laura Sproule, Timothy Keys and Colin McKinley, Megan Birney, Jack Henderson and Matthew McCay

Certificates

Presidents award, Jamie McCutcheon, Megan Birney, Colin McKinley, Shannen Vance, Rebecca Mulligan, Judith Oliver

First aid, Jane McGrade, Jamie McCutcheon, Megan Birney

AQ, Shannen Vance- beef, dairy and sheep stock judging, football, public speaking, tag rugby and volunteering as treasurer. Megan Birney- beef, dairy and sheep stock judging, football, tag rugby.

Trillick and District YFC club members James, Shannen and David Vance

Trillick and Districts YFC's choir perform at the club's friends and supporters night

Judith and David Oliver on their wedding day