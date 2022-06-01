Trillick & District YFC hold friends and supporters night

Everyone repeated the YFCU pledge which was followed by comprehensive reports of another very successful year for the club delivered by club leader Colin, secretary Megan Birney and treasurer Jamie McCutcheon.
The PRO William Graham also compiled a PowerPoint presentation illustrating the club activities during the season
Club meetings included keep fit, an assault course and bouncy castle, a floral art demonstration, the YFCU home management competition, farm safety and an exchange night with West Fermanagh YFC.
Members also enjoyed outings to Airtastic, Lets Go Hydro and the Golf Driving Range at Sion Mills.
At the Tyrone efficiency awards club leader Megan was awarded first in the secretary section, Jamie McCutcheon was judged first in treasurer section and William Graham was first in the PRO section.
The Club was won the second place in the top club competition.
Also at the Tyrone County dinner the club was awarded the membership retention Shield and placed third in the Superclub competition.
Trillick and District was also delighted to be placed in the top ten of the YFCU club of the year award.
This season Shannen Vance has acted as Tyrone county chairman and Jake Cunningham as county treasurer. Shannen has been re-elected for the 2022/23 season with Megan Birney as county PRO.
Club members also serve on the YFCU central committees.
Congratulations were extended to those gaining first places at Northern Ireland level - Laura Sproule, Colin McKinley and Timothy Keys who were awarded first place at the YFCU group debating competition and to Judith McKinley who was awarded first place in the YFCU impromptu public speaking competition, Jamie McCutcheon also gained the first place at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb show at Balmoral and Shannen Vance was placed first at the Northern Irekand final of the YFCU presentation/demonstration competition.
The club choir under the direction of Rebecca Mulligan and accompanied by Anne Keys was awarded third at the YFCU choir competition and the audience heard their rendition of ‘Shallow’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ which they sang for the competition
This summer Peter Graham will travel to Wales on a YFCU short term exchange.
Senior members also had the opportunity to attend the YFCU Agri Food conference held at Galgorm Manor Hotel.
Despite ongoing Covid restrictions club members hosted a car treasure hunt and a quiz once again in aid of the Palliative Care Unit – who also received a cheque from the 2021 quiz - and held a Christmas dinner in the Bridge Inn.
Members also donated to the YFCU president’s Christmas appeal and to a recent YFCU appeal for help for Ukraine.
Also an online Facebook raffle for a Kenwell Engineering fire pit raised money for club funds.
The club congratulates club president Rachel Law and husband Richard on the birth of their daughter Poppy, Judith McKinley and David Oliver (Dungiven YFC) on their marriage, Rebecca Mulligan and Colin McKinley and Emma Gibson and Robert Getty (Moycraig YFC) on their engagements
Before presenting an impressive number of proficiency awards and Northern Ireland, county and club trophies Mr Beattie congratulated the club on the season’s successes.
He also encouraged members to take advantage of the opportunities available to YFC members and encouraged them to try some new activities in the coming season.
He concluded by extending good wishes for the new season.
Following the awards members presented a varied programme of entertainment.
Sketches performed were ‘Fruit Salad’ with the cast of Amy, Chloe, Kirsty, Sophie, Eloise and Leah and ‘Waiting for a Train’ by Charlie and David supported by Amy and Kimi.
The evening concluded with the club entry entry for the 2022 Tyrone Rosebowl based on an idea by Mark Gibson. Mr Beattie awarded best performance on the night to the Rosebowl cast.
The club leader proposed a vote of thanks to Mr Beattie for acting as guest speaker, to everyone who helped the club in numerous ways over the year and special thanks to the members who contributed to a very successful season and to friends and supporters night and to the very appreciative audience. Thanks were extended to retiring club leader Colin and public relations officer William who received gifts in recognition of all they have done while in office.
Gifts were also presented to our auditor Florence Barrett, Rebecca and Anne for their work with the choir and to Mrs Griffin and Pauline Armstrong.
Club secretary Megan and treasurer Jamie have been re-elected for the 2022/23 season, the new club leader is Timothy Keys and Jane McGrade takes on the role of PRO.
Proficiency certificates 2020-21 (ended in May 2021)
Jake Cunningham - floral art and Ulster Young Farmer
Emma Gibson - floral art
Peter Graham - prepared public speaking
William Graham - presentation demonstration
Jane McGrade - Ulster Young Farmer
Colin McKinley - floral art and prepared public speaking
Judith Oliver - demonstration presentation, floral art, home management, prepared public speaking and Ulster Young Farmer.
Rebeccca Mulligan - Ulster Young Farmer
Lauren Vance - prepared public speaking
Shannen Vance - demonstration presentation, prepared public speaking and Ulster Young Farmer
Club cups
Ivan Kee Cup - home management, Jane McGrade
Vernon Carson Cup - senior club participant, James Vance
Trillick YFC Trophy - junior club particpant, Harry James Henderson
Erne Insurance Shield - Ulster Young Farmer, Jack Henderson
Junior floral art, Sophie Gibson
Henderson Cup - senior floral art, Emma Gibson
Christopher Crane Cup - junior stockjudging, Charlie Henderson
Andrews Agricultural Cup - beginner stockjudger, Eimear Dunne
Joe Funston Cup - senior stockjudging, Jamie McCutcheon
John Gray Cup - junior public speaking, Harry James Henderson
Adrian Faris Cup - senior public speaking, Judith Oliver
Harper Adams Trophy - members member, Megan Birney
Fairbain Cup - highest attendance, four members who only missed one meeting: Dale McCutcheon, Calum Baxter, Charlie Henderson and Sophie Gibson
James Brunt Cup - best performance on the night, The Rosebowl cast
County cups
County Dinner 2021
Prepared public speaking 25-30, Judith Oliver
Demonstration presentation 21-25, William Graham
Demonstration presentation 25-30, Shannen Vance
Dairy stock judging 18-21, Jamie McCutcheon
Dairy stock judging 25-30, Shannen Vance
Beef stock judging 18-21, James Vance
Sheep stock judging 25-30, Judith Oliver
Farm safety - senior male, Colin McKinley
Live to Dead- 18-21, Jamie McCutcheon
Membership retention shield, Trillick and District YFC
Efficiency awards
Top secretary - Megan Birney
Top treasurer - Jamie McCutcheon
Top PRO - William Graham
Northern Ireland cups
Impromptu public speaking, Judith McKinley
Choir festival, third, Trillick and District
Group debating, 21-25, first place
Third place, Laura Sproule, Timothy Keys and Colin McKinley, Megan Birney, Jack Henderson and Matthew McCay
Certificates
Presidents award, Jamie McCutcheon, Megan Birney, Colin McKinley, Shannen Vance, Rebecca Mulligan, Judith Oliver
First aid, Jane McGrade, Jamie McCutcheon, Megan Birney
AQ, Shannen Vance- beef, dairy and sheep stock judging, football, public speaking, tag rugby and volunteering as treasurer. Megan Birney- beef, dairy and sheep stock judging, football, tag rugby.