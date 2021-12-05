Trophies galore for NI Texel club breeders
The Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim was the venue recently for members, friends and sponsors of the NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club as they joined together for their annual dinner and awards evening.
Club Chairman Fraser Tweed welcomed the members and guests and extended thanks on behalf of the club to the sponsors of the various competitions run throughout the year.
He then invited Nicola Hartwright, Whitehart Texels, Worcestershire who kindly judged the Club’s annual Flock competition to announce the results and present the awards. Nicola commented on the high standard of stock presented and thanked everyone for their warm welcome and hospitality. The Club extend their thanks to Seamus McCormick and Danske Bank for their ongoing generous sponsorship for the competition.
RESULTS
Flock Category
Small Flock: 1st Adrian Liggett, Corbo Texels; 2nd Jack Gault, Cherryvale Texels ; 3rd Philip Bradley Drumagarner Texels
Medium Flock: 1st S&J McCollam Carmavy Texels; 2nd Alastair Gault Forkins Texels; 3rd Stewart Ferris Bellefield Texels
Large Flock: 1st James Wilkinson Ballygroogan Texels; 2nd V&D Chestnutt Clougher Texels ; 3rd joint J Foster, Springhill Texels and M&C Millar Millars Texels
Pen of Ewe Lambs
Small: 1st Jack Gault Cherryvale Texels; 2nd Philip Whyte Innishrush Texels; 3rd David Wilson Firgrove Texels
Medium: 1st S&J McCollam Carmavy Texels; 2nd Adrian Liggett Corbo Texels; 3rd J Wilson and J Wilson Moses Blackstown Texels
Large: 1st Alastair Gault Forkins Texels; 2nd Stewart Ferris Bellefield Texels; 3rd M&C Millar Millars Texels
Best Junior Stock Ram: 1st V&D Chestnutt with Straidarran Eldorado; 2nd Adrian Liggett with Alderview Explosive; 3rd Colin Price with Lakeview Eldorado
Best Senior Stock Ram: 1st Robert Calvin with Ballyhivistock Dan Dare; 2nd V&D Chestnutt with Greenhill Chief; 3rd Roger Strawbridge & Partners with Proctors Cocktail
Overall Champion Danske Flock : Ballygroogan, James Wilkinson
Overall Reserve Danske Flock: Clougher, V & D Chestnutt
Congratulations goes to all breeders on their success.
Stewart Ferris, Chairman of the Young Breeder’s Club, presented the Hamill Trophy for the Young Breeder of the Year to Jack Gault for his work and contribution to the Young Breeders Club. The evening finished with a charity raffle in aid of bowel cancer.