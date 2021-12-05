Trophies galore for NI Texel club breeders

Alistair Sampson, Volac hands over the prizes to the winners of this years Virtual Volac Show Flock Championship held earlier this year. The Club thank Alistair for his ongoing support and sponsorship for the event.

Club Chairman Fraser Tweed welcomed the members and guests and extended thanks on behalf of the club to the sponsors of the various competitions run throughout the year.

He then invited Nicola Hartwright, Whitehart Texels, Worcestershire who kindly judged the Club’s annual Flock competition to announce the results and present the awards. Nicola commented on the high standard of stock presented and thanked everyone for their warm welcome and hospitality. The Club extend their thanks to Seamus McCormick and Danske Bank for their ongoing generous sponsorship for the competition.

RESULTS

Martin Warnock, NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Secretary, accepts generous sponsorship for the Flock Competition from Seamus McCormick, Danske Bank.

Flock Category

Small Flock: 1st Adrian Liggett, Corbo Texels; 2nd Jack Gault, Cherryvale Texels ; 3rd Philip Bradley Drumagarner Texels

Medium Flock: 1st S&J McCollam Carmavy Texels; 2nd Alastair Gault Forkins Texels; 3rd Stewart Ferris Bellefield Texels

Large Flock: 1st James Wilkinson Ballygroogan Texels; 2nd V&D Chestnutt Clougher Texels ; 3rd joint J Foster, Springhill Texels and M&C Millar Millars Texels

Judge Nicola Hartwright, Worcestershire hands over the Champion rosette and silverware to James Wilkinson Ballygroogan Flock and Reserve Champion rosette and silverware to David Chestnutt Clougher Flock as the overall winners of this years flock competition sponsored by Danske Bank. Also pictured are the winners of the various categories in the competition. The Club congratulate all the breeders in their success and extend thanks to Nicola for judging and to Danske Bank for sponsoring the event.

Pen of Ewe Lambs

Small: 1st Jack Gault Cherryvale Texels; 2nd Philip Whyte Innishrush Texels; 3rd David Wilson Firgrove Texels

Medium: 1st S&J McCollam Carmavy Texels; 2nd Adrian Liggett Corbo Texels; 3rd J Wilson and J Wilson Moses Blackstown Texels

Large: 1st Alastair Gault Forkins Texels; 2nd Stewart Ferris Bellefield Texels; 3rd M&C Millar Millars Texels

Best Junior Stock Ram: 1st V&D Chestnutt with Straidarran Eldorado; 2nd Adrian Liggett with Alderview Explosive; 3rd Colin Price with Lakeview Eldorado

Best Senior Stock Ram: 1st Robert Calvin with Ballyhivistock Dan Dare; 2nd V&D Chestnutt with Greenhill Chief; 3rd Roger Strawbridge & Partners with Proctors Cocktail

Overall Champion Danske Flock : Ballygroogan, James Wilkinson

Overall Reserve Danske Flock: Clougher, V & D Chestnutt

Congratulations goes to all breeders on their success.