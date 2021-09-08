Trouw Nutrition invests £2m into Belfast operation

Aidan Fisher

A global leader in specialist feed and nutritional services for the animal nutrition industry, Trouw employs over 60 people across the island of Ireland.

Part of the Nutreco group, Trouw is a global leader in innovative feed specialties, premixes and nutritional services for the animal nutrition industry.

The business provides species-specific nutritional solutions consisting of feed concepts, products and nutritional know-how.

Aidan Fisher has been appointed general manager of Trouw Nutrition Ireland, having joined as sales director in 2020.

With 20 years of experience in agri food, Aidan previously held commercial leadership roles with Moy Park and more recently PRM Group.

He said:“My focus is on solidifying Trouw’s position in the Irish market and building upon our already double-digit growth in recent years.

“This operational reinvestment represents one way we’re future proofing the business.” Innovation and sustainability are core themes within Trouw’s growth plans in Ireland.

Fisher continued: “We are continually innovating, with the goal of helping our customers achieve effective results on farm, whilst also improving the efficiency and sustainability of their business.

“Our ethos is that every part of the food and farming supply chain has a role to play in feeding the future sustainably.

“Yet we also see that farmers are facing difficult decisions around how or what they should do today to plan for this.

“We seek to offer them the advice they need to strike a balance of both today and tomorrow’s challenges.”

Fisher went on to highlight the current volatility in global supply chains.

He explained:“We are working hard to help customers mitigate that through truly getting to know their needs, offering them the most effective and relevant solutions.”

Developing new and existing talent will also be a core focus for the Trouw director.

“One of the factors that drew me to Trouw was the first-class team of people within it.

“Across every part of the business we have dedicated, talented people who keep the company at the top of its game.

“We will continue to build on that strength in the coming years through developing our existing people and recruiting fresh talent coming into the agri food industry.”