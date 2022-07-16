Trouw showcases early life calf care

Aaron Brown, Trouw Nutrition (far right) pictured with delegates at the recent study tour

Trouw Nutrition Ireland recently facilitated a calf study tour, visiting the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and the Agri-food and Bioscience Institute (AFBI) with 25 of its customers.

Hosted by Aaron Brown, Commercial Calf Nutritionist at Trouw Nutrition Ireland, the study tour centred around Trouw’s science-based ‘LifeStart’ programme, which focuses on metabolic programming during a dairy calf’s critical first weeks and months of life to encourage their development into robust, high-performing cows.

“Calf Health and LifeStart are a key part of our sustainability strategy,” said Jim Uprichard, Business Development Manager, at Trouw Nutrition Ireland. “We are excited to see the development of these programmes and how they will benefit our customers in the future,” he continued.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first part of the tour took the group to CAFRE, where they looked at new calf housing systems, discussed the role of the environment and the importance of exceptional hygiene in helping prolong the health of dairy cattle.

At AFBI, the group was able to learn about research taking place into early disease detection and immunity.