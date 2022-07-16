Trouw showcases early life calf care

Trouw Nutrition Ireland recently facilitated a calf study tour, visiting the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and the Agri-food and Bioscience Institute (AFBI) with 25 of its customers.
Hosted by Aaron Brown, Commercial Calf Nutritionist at Trouw Nutrition Ireland, the study tour centred around Trouw’s science-based ‘LifeStart’ programme, which focuses on metabolic programming during a dairy calf’s critical first weeks and months of life to encourage their development into robust, high-performing cows.
“Calf Health and LifeStart are a key part of our sustainability strategy,” said Jim Uprichard, Business Development Manager, at Trouw Nutrition Ireland. “We are excited to see the development of these programmes and how they will benefit our customers in the future,” he continued.
The first part of the tour took the group to CAFRE, where they looked at new calf housing systems, discussed the role of the environment and the importance of exceptional hygiene in helping prolong the health of dairy cattle.
At AFBI, the group was able to learn about research taking place into early disease detection and immunity.
Aaron Brown said: “It was very encouraging to see so many of our customers engaging with our recent study tour. This visit was an ideal opportunity to showcase our LifeStart programme and the factors that contribute to producing healthy, efficient and effective herds. It is also now recognised that the healthier a herd is, the more sustainable it is, enhancing farming’s drive towards its net zero targets. I would like to thank all those that attended and our partners at both CAFRE and AFBI for their input.”