Trueman and Lynderg Limousins meet red hot returns topping 16,000gns

This online sale hosted by Henry Savage & Sons (Trueman) and Jim & Joe Quail (Lynderg) brought together some of the very best young Limousin cattle offered for auction in recent times.

The sale leader Trueman Rosanna caught the eye of many in the run up to the sale and attracted a flurry of bidding with the successful buyers at 16,000 guineas being Pat, Gearoid & Padraic Kennedy, Portlaoise, Co. Laois for their Coolrain Herd. This maiden heifer is sired by Telfurs Munster and out of the Ampertaine Elgin daughter Trueman Indie, a daughter of the herd matriarch Trueman Euphonium.

Selling at 7600 guineas was the baby of the sale Lynderg Renee. At just nine months of age this daughter of Lynderg Hero is an exciting prospect, and was snapped up by Trevor Shields for his Glenmarshal herd in Kilkeel. Next best was the yearling heifer Trueman Rumba at 7,200 guineas,an Ampertaine Magnum daughter out of the Wilodge Vantastic bred Trueman Honey. She sold to Seamus Keady for his Shanna herd based in Spiddal, Co. Galway. Realising 7,000 guineas was Trueman Roxy. Roxy is another Telfers Munster daughter and out of the Ampertaine Elgin bred Trueman Layla. She sold to Donal Byrne for his Big Red Limousin herd based in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo.

The sale leader at 16,000 guineas was this exceptional daughter of Telfers Munster snapped up by the Kennedy’s for their Coolrain herd based in Portlaoise. She was one of four daughters of Munster that returned an average of £8610.

A trio of lots attracted final bids of 6000 guineas. The first of these was Lynderg Ruby. Tracing back to the imported cow Orelie, Lynderg Ruby also has Ocean and Lynderg Hero in her pedigree. She was purchased by Seamus Keady, Galway for 6000 guineas.

The Queenshead Alta sired Trueman Rita realised 6000 guineas, and was purchased by D J Summers & Son, Hall farm, Somerby. She is a granddaughter of the legendary Trueman Euphonium.

The top priced young bull was Lynderg Rembrant, who now joins the Newhillfarm herd of Ryan McPolin at 5600 guineas. Rembrant is an exciting young bull by Lynderg Hero with tremendous style and width of loin. The McPolins now plan to show him at Balmoral in September.

Trueman

10 cattle averaged out at £6,867 Recipient carrying embryo sold for £3,780. Embryos averaged £1,400 per lot. The 9 maiden heifers averaged £7,047 Lynderg

10 cattle averaged £4,840

The Savage and Quail families would like to thank all those who viewed their stock before the sale, bid on the day, and wish all the purchasers the best of luck with their cattle. The sale was hosted on the online platform Pedigree Sales in conjunction with auctioneer Colm Farrell. Thanks must go to Tommy Staunton and his team for all their work. Also it would be amiss not to mention Alfie Shaw for his excellent photography and video work which is invaluable.

Leading prices in guineas:

Trueman Rosanna (Telfers Munster) 16,000 gns

Lynderg Renee (Lynderg Hero) 7600 gns

Trueman Rumba (Ampertaine Magnum) 7200 gns

Trueman Roxy (Telfers Munster) 7000 gns

Lynderg Ruby (Ocean) 6000 gns

Trueman Rita (Queenshead Altea) 6000 gns

Trueman Ruby (Volcano) 6000 gns

Lynderg Rembrant (Lynderg Hero) 5600 gns

Lynderg Pearl (Ocean) 5200 gns

Lynderg Poupoule (Dimitri) 5000 gns

Trueman Rod (Ampertaine Magnum) 5000 gns

Trueman Roxanne (Telfers Munster) 5000 gns

Trueman Pussycat (Telfers Munster) 4800 gns

Trueman Rose (Wilodge LJ) 4600 gns

Lynderg Prescilla (Lynderg Hero) 4200 gns

Trueman Raindrop (Foxhillfarm Lordoftherings) 3800 gns

Trueman Recipient (Trueman Marianne x Mas Du Clo 3600 gns

Lynderg Roberta (Balnacraig Randall) 3600 gns

Lynderg Raffi (Lynderg Lorenzo) 2900 gns

Lynderg Rosie (Lynderg Napoleon) 2800 gns

Lynderg Rosanne (Balnacraig Randall) 2800 gns

Trueman Embryos (Trueman Acoustics x Plumtree Deus or Diinmore Goldcrest) 1600 gns

Trueman Embryos (Hollybank Oprah x Wilodge Cerberus) 1300 gns

Trueman Embryos (Elite Cappy x Trueman Idol or Netherall Jackpot) 1100 gns

The four Telfers Munster maiden heifers averaged out at £8,610 Semen available through Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine in R.0.I and through https://www.bovinegeneticcentre.co.uk in the U.K.

Auctioneers: Colm Farrell in conjunction with Pedigree Sales

Lynderg Renee caught the eye of Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal, Kilkeel who parted with 7600 guineas to secure her. She was the baby of the sale at just nine months old, and is sired by the highly acclaimed Lynderg Hero.