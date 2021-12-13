TV Christmas specials farmers won’t want to miss: Dates, times and channels

Kicking off tonight with the Our Farm in the Dales Christmas episode with Countryfile presenter, Matt Baker, and his mum Janice.

Matt is at home on the family’s farm to help with some seasonal jobs.

Along with his mum, the TV presenter will be rounding up their flock of sheep and dishing out some festive treats.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Creatures Great and Small. Image: Channel 5

Farming doesn’t stop for Christmas, as viewers will soon discover.

Preparing for winter storms, Matt builds a path to help Janice safely check the sheep throughout the challenging season.

He also helps his dad, Mike, in the workshop where they build a nativity-themed surprise for the farm’s donkeys.

There’s plenty more festive farming in store tonight (Monday 13 December) at 9pm on More4 and All 4.

Next up is The Yorkshire Vet’s Yuletide offering which will air tomorrow night (Tuesday) at 8pm on Channel 5.

This year’s Christmas special is based on the classic film It’s A Wonderful Life.

It’s A Wonderful Vet’s Life stars All Creatures Great and Small legend, Peter Davison.

Peter is feeling a little down in the dumps when he encounters a mysterious character in an old barn.

So, the angelic farmer, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Tristan from the original All Creatures Great and Small, decides to remind him just what a wonderful job he and his colleagues do.

Tomorrow night’s episode promises to be a magical journey!

On Christmas Eve, the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will be broadcast at 9pm on Channel 5.

Many may be expecting a wedding after James Herriot became engaged to Helen Alderson in season two, however, it has been confirmed that this won’t be the case.

Instead, the Christmas special will feature the newly-engaged couple getting to grips with their holiday commitments and differing ideas about how, and where, they will spend their Christmas Day!

Season 3 is understood to be in the pipeline, so viewers will hopefully have a wedding to look forward to when it comes to screens.

All Creatures Great and Small is based on James Herriot’s (the pen name of James Alfred Wright) real-life memoirs and is a reboot of the classic TV show which first aired in 1978.

If you miss The Yorkshire Vet or All Creatures specials, you will be able to catch up with them on My5.

Christmas specials:

- Our Farm in the Dales, Monday 13 December, 9pm, More4/All 4

- It’s A Wonderful Vet’s Life, Tuesday 14 December, 8pm, Channel 5