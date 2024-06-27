Twelve DairyBeef factsheets launched by Teagasc at Beef2024 Open Day at Grange
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is one of the commitments from the 10 point action plan to support dairy calf to beef systems in Ireland, launched by the Department of Agriculture earlier this year.
The factsheets cover all major aspects of running an efficient and environmentally sustainable calf to beef enterprise.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They incorporate all the newest technologies such as the Commercial Beef Value (CBV) and the latest research on finishing options for various categories of cattle, such as early maturing steers and heifers and Friesian steers.
Launching the factsheets the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD said: “These factsheets are extremely useful to help farmers develop their dairy calf to beef systems, making them a profitable and sustainable option for farming.”
Teagasc director of Research Professor Pat Dillon commented: “The factsheets are based on real farm data and analysis from our DairyBeef research units in Teagasc Johnstown and Teagasc Grange and also using data and farmer experiences from our Teagasc DairyBeef500 demonstration farms which are purely commercial farms operated on a range of scales and soil types nationwide.”
The factsheets, while having a heavy focus on technologies and production, also have a climate conscious aspect with many areas such as health management of calves in early life, grazing systems and silage quality all leading to a reduced age of slaughter on farms which is one of the leading methods to lower greenhouse gas emissions on beef farms.
The 12 Teagasc factsheets are:
Advertisement
Advertisement
1. Profitable and environmentally sustainable dairy-beef systems
2. Increasing the profitability of dairy-beef systems using the Commercial Beef Value (CBV)
3. Vaccination programmes for dairy-beef farms
4. Nutritional management of the dairy-beef calf
5. The first 12 weeks at grass for dairy-beef calves
6. Combating internal parasite infection on dairy-beef farms
7. Grazing management for dairy-beef systems
8. Weanling health and nutrition
9. Silage quality and concentrate supplementation
10. Pasture-based systems for early-maturing dairy-beef heifers
11. Finishing options for early-maturing dairy-beef steers
12. Finishing Holstein Friesian dairy-beef steers
The full set of factsheets can be viewed at www.teagasc.ie/dairybeef500factsheets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.