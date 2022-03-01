Two agricultural shows have been cancelled - Latest on DAERA support scheme

The show is usually held at the end of June and moved to a new venue off Main Street, Bessbrook, in 2019.

Another show which has been cancelled for 2022 is Killyleagh.

A post on the show’s Facebook page states: “Following our AGM the Killyleagh Show Committee regret to announce that we are unable to run our show this year.

“We would like to wish you all a successful show season and look forward to seeing you all again.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has encouraged show representatives to provide information to assist with the creation of a support scheme.

A spokesperson for DAERA commented: “Minister Poots recognises the challenging environment in which show organisers will be operating this year and is keen to assist shows in maximising their potential.

“The minister would have preferred to be in a position to provide some form of support earlier.

“However, developing any form of support scheme has many facets and the department must take the time to ensure any possible future support is developed and managed in line with the principles on Managing Public Money.

“Minister Poots met with show representatives on 17 January and DAERA officials held a further meeting on 25 January, in which representatives were advised to provide specific information by 10 February.

“The department has had ongoing engagement with show organisers, however, the requested information has not been provided by all show organisers.