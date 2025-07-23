Two dead following 'shooting incident' in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh

By Joanne Knox
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a “shooting incident” within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“A further update will follow in due course.”

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge. (Photo: Stock Image)placeholder image
Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock.

“Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said.

“I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.

Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

“I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident.”

