Two dead following 'shooting incident' in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh
A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public.
“A further update will follow in due course.”
Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock.
“Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said.
“I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.
“Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.
“I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident.”