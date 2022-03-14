Two deserving charities to benefit from this weekend’s tractor run

Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club is holding its next run on Saturday (19 March) beginning at 12noon from Safe Fuels, Camlough.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Southern Area Hospice and Cancer Fund for Children.

The club is hoping for a great turn out of tractors for its first day back, and encourages everyone to go along and support the two local charities.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club is made up of a great group of men who meet once a month through their common shared interest in vintage tractors, raising money for charity in the process.

Both Southern Area Hospice and Cancer Fund for Children wish to thank the club for its support and congratulates members on their efforts.