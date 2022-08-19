Two gorgeous boys are searching for their ‘pawfect’ new home

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casper is a nine-year-old Collie X Jack Russell Terrier who has been with Dogs Trust since August 2020.

Currently in a foster home, he is a shy little dog and is very sweet natured.

Casper’s foster carers are providing him with all his favourite home comforts.

They say that Casper being there has been incredibly comforting when they are feeling overly emotional.

They adore him and they think that Casper is a fantastic companion.

Casper is looking for a quiet, adult only home, with few visitors.

He finds walks to be quite stressful so requires a home with a good-sized secure garden where he has plenty of space to run about and play with a ball – which is his favourite toy.

Casper

Casper is looking for a home with adopters who are going to be at home most of the day, where he’s rarely left alone. He is house trained and, once he gets to know you, he loves a good snuggle.

Buster is a Pug X Beagle and is five years old.

As you can see, Buster is a very handsome boy – who can resist that face?

He loves his food and has been really enjoying enrichment feeding since he arrived at the centre.

Buster

He is partial to peanut butter, cheese and a crunchy carrot.

Buster loves getting to run around and play with all his toys.

He can be shy around new people, so he is looking for a quiet home environment with not too many visitors coming and going.

Buster will require a few meets within the centre to get him comfortable with potential adopters.

Casper

He could live in a home with children aged 16 and over.

Buster loves a cosy bed and is used to sleeping in a crate. He is also house trained.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Casper or Buster, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.