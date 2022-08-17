News you can trust since 1963
Two horses found wandering around County Fermanagh estate

Two horses have been found wandering around Castle Irvine (Necarne Castle) estate today near Irvinestown in County Fermanagh.

By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 5:07 pm

In a post on Castle Irvine Necarne’s Facebook page, the owners are urged to get in touch so they can be reunited with their steeds!

“There are two horses wandering around the estate, we now have them in a paddock.

“If anyone owns the horses or knows who may own them, please get in touch with us.

A picture of the horses has been shared to the Castle Irvine Necarne Facebook page

“Please share so we can get them reunited with their owner.”

Police in Omagh have also appealed for information in relation to the horses.

They said: “If you have any information about these two horses please contact Castle Irvine Necarne direct either on Facebook or 02882 897401.”

