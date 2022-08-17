Two horses found wandering around County Fermanagh estate
Two horses have been found wandering around Castle Irvine (Necarne Castle) estate today near Irvinestown in County Fermanagh.
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 5:07 pm
In a post on Castle Irvine Necarne’s Facebook page, the owners are urged to get in touch so they can be reunited with their steeds!
“There are two horses wandering around the estate, we now have them in a paddock.
“If anyone owns the horses or knows who may own them, please get in touch with us.
Most Popular
-
1
‘Intense grief’ after accident claims life of young lorry driver
-
2
Offers over £650,000 for 34 acre farm with extensive range of cattle sheds, silos and workshops
-
3
Road closed after serious traffic collision
-
4
Hunt master fined after cat is killed by pack of hounds
-
5
Wilson wins annual poultry industry award
“Please share so we can get them reunited with their owner.”
They said: “If you have any information about these two horses please contact Castle Irvine Necarne direct either on Facebook or 02882 897401.”