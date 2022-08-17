Two horses found wandering around County Fermanagh estate

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Castle Irvine Necarne’s Facebook page, the owners are urged to get in touch so they can be reunited with their steeds!

“There are two horses wandering around the estate, we now have them in a paddock.

“If anyone owns the horses or knows who may own them, please get in touch with us.

A picture of the horses has been shared to the Castle Irvine Necarne Facebook page

“Please share so we can get them reunited with their owner.”

Police in Omagh have also appealed for information in relation to the horses.