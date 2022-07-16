Two new appointments at Alltech Northern Ireland

Lauren Henry, from Stranocum in North Co Antrim, has been appointed as ‘InTouch Feeding Specialist’.

InTouch is Alltech’s on-farm offering, where a team of specialists work closely with farmers to help them maximise performance. In Laurens’s new role, she will work with farmers throughout Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK and Ireland to formulate the most effective rations for their livestock.

Lauren will be based out of Alltech’s European headquarters at Dunboyne in Co Meath.

The expanded Alltech:Keenan team in Northern Ireland l to r: Gareth McAllister, Adam Smyth, Lauren Henry, Aislinn Campbell and Richard Dudgeon

She is an honours graduate in Animal Production Science from Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

In terms of her background, she is very used to working within a livestock farming business of the highest calibre. Her family own the renowned Mostragee Holstein herd.

Adam Smyth, from Portadown in Co Armagh, will be working to help further develop the on-the-ground presence of Alltech and Keenan in Northern Ireland over the next 12 months.

Adam, an undergraduate at Queen’s University studying Agricultural Technology, came through an application and interview process along with a strong cohort of other students to secure this new position.

He has previously worked on farms in both New Zealand and Scotland. Before enrolling for his current university degree course, Adam had completed the three-year Agricultural Diploma course at CAFRE Greenmount.

“We are delighted two such talented young people are joining our team,” confirmed Alltech’s Regional Manager for Northern Ireland, Richard Dudgeon.

“It’s a very significant development in terms of demonstrating our commitment to a market that is constantly growing. As we move forward, we want to ensure we have the team and the support needed for our customers.”

Keenan Regional Manager for Northern Ireland, Gareth McAllister, agrees:“It’s great to have Lauren and Adam on board,” he said.