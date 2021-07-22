Two new dealers for Corvus 4x4 vehicles

BOSS ORV has appointed two new dealers for the Corvus Terrain 4x4 utility vehicles, Laird Grass Machinery in Northern Ireland and Brassington Agri in Shropshire.

Laird Grass Machinery has become the first Corvus dealer for Northern Ireland and Brassington Agri, near Bridgenorth, is the new dealer for the Shropshire area.

Laird, which is situated in Ballycarry, Carrickfergus, contacted Corvus following a conversation with Scottish dealers, Ravenhill, and were sent a Terrain Diesel 4x4 utility as a trial vehicle. No sooner had it arrived than a customer wanted to buy it. Laird chose the Terrain for being rugged and well-built for agricultural use with good ground clearance. It also benefits from being classed as a Stage V emission compliant homologated Diesel tractor, and therefore suitable for on-road use. It is ideally suited as well, say Laird, to their public authorities and council market.

Phil Everett, Managing Director at Boss, who made the announcement on LinkedIn, said: “A big Corvus welcome to David Laird and the team. With their vast experience in the UTV market, combined with the exceptional all-round ability of the latest Corvus Terrain range of UTVs, it’s bound to be a winning combination.”

Duncan Brassington Agri Sales and Service was established in 2014 in the heart of Shropshire by Duncan Brassington, who has over thirty years’ experience of all aspects of agricultural machinery. Brassingtons provide servicing and repair for tractors and agricultural machinery together with sales of new and good quality tractors, farm machinery and equipment. They will be selling and supporting the TerrainDX4 EPS, TerrainDX4 PRO EPS and TerrainDX4 CAB EPS.

“A big welcome to Duncan and the team,” says Phil, “they base their business on 100% commitment to their customers’ needs and are therefore an ideal fit as a Corvus dealer. Welcome to both dealers to the Corvus family.”

All the above mentioned Terrain models are homologated as a T1a and T1b diesel tractor and have a top speed of 40mph/65kp/h. Corvus is building the Terrain for work primarily in agriculture, livestock, forestry, turf care and construction but they are highly adaptable vehicles ready for any demanding off-road workout.