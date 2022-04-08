Two of the adorable dogs ready for adoption in NI - Can you offer Casper or Cleo a new home?

Casper is a nine-year-old Terrier cross and is a great doggy companion!

He is currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care.

Casper is a shy but very sweet natured boy. Once he gets to know you he enjoys a cuddle.

Casper

He enjoys playing and learning new tricks.

Casper does not like being left alone and is currently on a training plan to manage this, so adopters will have to continue with this training.

A home where he is rarely left alone would be perfect for Casper.

He prefers to know you are close by and likes to sleep in the bedroom area at night.

Cleo

Casper is looking for a quiet, adult only home where he is the only pet.

He can get worried on walks so requires a new home with a secure garden so he can run and play with his favourite toy – his ball!

Cleo, like Casper, is enjoying life in a foster home.

She is a 13-year-old Collie/Terrier cross and is a very sweet older pooch.

Casper

Cleo just loves going on walks and exploring new places where there are new smells.

One of her party tricks is hiding her chews in her bed!

She also likes to play with her toys and have a nice afternoon nap.

When out walking, Cleo can be worried by traffic and bicycles, so walks away from busy roads are perfect for her.

Cleo

She is also a little nervous when travelling in the car.

Cleo is looking for a home with someone around for most of the day, as she really enjoys company. Cleo could live in a home with children of secondary school age and older, and could potentially live with another doggy companion, but equally she would happily be the only dog in her forever home - where she can be the centre of attention.