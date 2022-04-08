Two of the adorable dogs ready for adoption in NI - Can you offer Casper or Cleo a new home?
Delightful dogs Casper and Cleo are still waiting to find their forever homes in Northern Ireland.
Casper is a nine-year-old Terrier cross and is a great doggy companion!
He is currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care.
Casper is a shy but very sweet natured boy. Once he gets to know you he enjoys a cuddle.
He enjoys playing and learning new tricks.
Casper does not like being left alone and is currently on a training plan to manage this, so adopters will have to continue with this training.
A home where he is rarely left alone would be perfect for Casper.
He prefers to know you are close by and likes to sleep in the bedroom area at night.
Casper is looking for a quiet, adult only home where he is the only pet.
He can get worried on walks so requires a new home with a secure garden so he can run and play with his favourite toy – his ball!
Cleo, like Casper, is enjoying life in a foster home.
She is a 13-year-old Collie/Terrier cross and is a very sweet older pooch.
Cleo just loves going on walks and exploring new places where there are new smells.
One of her party tricks is hiding her chews in her bed!
She also likes to play with her toys and have a nice afternoon nap.
When out walking, Cleo can be worried by traffic and bicycles, so walks away from busy roads are perfect for her.
She is also a little nervous when travelling in the car.
Cleo is looking for a home with someone around for most of the day, as she really enjoys company. Cleo could live in a home with children of secondary school age and older, and could potentially live with another doggy companion, but equally she would happily be the only dog in her forever home - where she can be the centre of attention.
If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Casper or Cleo, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.
Read: Border Collie puppy Chris is just one of the NI dogs in need of a new home - Meet two of the NI dogs waiting for their forever homes - Beautiful Bo, Skye and Penny are in need of loving new homes - Can you help?