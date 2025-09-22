Two people taken to hospital after incident involving a horse on Benone Strand

By Joanne Knox
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 14:16 BST
Police are appealing for information following a report of two people being injured after being struck by a horse on Benone Strand, Limavady.

The incident occurred at around 10.45am yesterday (Sunday 21 September).

Inspector Jack commented: “The man and woman received medical treatment after they were struck by a trap being pulled by a horse. They were treated at the scene by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Coastguard colleagues before being taken to hospital.

“The man's injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police are appealing for information following a report of two people being injured after being struck by a horse on Benone Strand, Limavady. (stock image)placeholder image
“A 66-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to those who witnessed the collision and exactly what happened to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 509 21/09/25.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any mobile or dash-cam footage of this or suspected vehicles that may have been involved,” Inspector Jack added.

