Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Cloyfin Road area of Coleraine on Thursday 5 September.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at approximately 8.30pm at the junction of Creamery Road.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquires is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1587 05/09/24.