Two people taken to hospital following Coleraine accident

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2024, 13:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Cloyfin Road area of Coleraine on Thursday 5 September.

The collision happened at approximately 8.30pm at the junction of Creamery Road.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquires is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1587 05/09/24.

Related topics:Coleraine
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice