Two separate estates go up for sale, each boasting over 3,000 acres of land

The two estates are rich in biodiversity and offer great potential in relation to either natural capital opportunities or as private amenity estates.

Be-Ach, Oban, is a compact West Coast estate extending to approximately 1,397.97 Ha (3,454.45 acres) of land.

This estate comprises a mix of commercial and native woodland, peatland and upland grazing.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: Galbraith

There is the opportunity to create a private residence with planning having been submitted for a dwelling on the estate.

A recently established native woodland scheme is in place at Be-Ach and the commercial forestry block, extending to approximately 92.4 Ha, was originally planted in 1966, comprising predominately Sitka Spruce with some Lodgepole Pine and mixed Conifer species.

There is the potential for further woodland creation and peatland restoration.

Sporting rights are in hand and, although there are no formal sporting records for this land area, scenic deer stalking is achievable.

Image: Galbraith

The estate includes the riparian fishing rights on the Allt Beitheach, a headwater of the River Aline, which offers good opportunities for trout fishing.

Be-Ach is for sale for offers over £2,300,000.

The second estate on Morvern is Clounlaid and Crosben which extends to approximately 1,322 Ha (3,241 acres) of land and comprises a mix of commercial and native woodland, peatland and upland grazing.

Afforestation potential indicates approximately 300 Ha of native woodland creation with up to 40 Ha of peatland restoration projected for the estate.

Image: Galbraith

Clounlaid includes riparian fishing rights on the Upper Blackwater and Loch Clachaig, which hold good populations of brown trout and the land also offers exceptional deer stalking.

Clounlaid and Crosben is for sale as a whole for offers over £1,335,000 or in two lots:

Lot 1 - Clounlaid - 807 Ha (1,966 acres) Offers over£815,000

Lot 2 - Crosben - 515 Ha (1,275 acres) Offers over £520,000

Image: Galbraith

Claire Acheson, handling the sale of both land holdings for Galbraith, commented: “The sale of these estates presents a rare and exciting opportunity to own a slice of the beautiful West Coast of Scotland.

“There are prospects for natural capital, with both estates having land suitable for woodland creation and peatland restoration, together with amenity values being high.

“With established commercial and native woodland opportunities and sporting interests including deer stalking and fishing, we expect to receive a lot of interest from a number of parties from a rural background and keen to embrace a tranquil way of life surrounded by Scotland’s stunning scenery.”

Morvern is the outdoor enthusiast’s dream with scenic hill walking, cycling and sailing opportunities on the doorstep.

For the sporting enthusiast, the landscape offers exceptional deer stalking while the many local hill and sea lochs provide abundant fishing.

The two estates lie a short drive from the villages of Strontian and Lochaline providing a good range of local amenities, as well as a community owned marina and ferry services to Fishnish on Mull.